Borussia Dortmund have reached a decision on the future of Felix Nmecha amid confirmed interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, and details around the player’s release clause have been clarified.

Sources state a January sale of Felix Nmecha is highly unlikely, despite sustained interest from several Premier League clubs in the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

The 26-year-old Germany international has established himself as a central figure in Niko Kovač’s side since arriving from Wolfsburg in 2023.

His combination of technical quality, physical presence and running power has made him one of the most consistent performers in the Bundesliga. That form has not gone unnoticed.

Manchester United have maintained long-standing interest and are understood to have made contact as they assess midfield options.

Liverpool have also got him listed, viewing him as a potential alternative should other targets like Alex Scott prove unattainable.

Chelsea and AS Roma have been watching at various points, while Newcastle previously explored a deal before stepping back.

Dortmund, however, are in a strong negotiating position. Nmecha signed a new contract earlier this year that runs until 2030, and the club have repeatedly emphasised that he remains central to their long-term plans.

READ NEXT: Liverpool to ramp up Barcelona signing in January as star gives massive green light

Felix Nmecha release clause clarified

There is no active release clause that can be triggered in the January window. Sources indicate an €80 million clause will only become available from the summer.

Until then, any buyer would need to meet Dortmund’s valuation, which sources place in the region of €100 million – a figure that has already put off some suitors.

Club insiders have made clear that a mid-season departure is not on the agenda.

With Dortmund competing on multiple fronts, losing a key midfielder in January would disrupt their season and finding a replacement would prove difficult.

Kovač and his staff view continuity in the engine room as essential, and Nmecha’s role is not one the club is prepared to have to replace at short notice, especially in January which is a much tougher market.

Any deal is expected to shift to next summer. By then the release clause will be active, and clubs such as United and Liverpool may be better placed to structure a deal.

For the moment, Dortmund’s message is clear their midfield is not an area they want to disturb.

READ MORE: Man Utd CANCEL planned January signing as INEOS devise new transfer strategy