Arsenal get sublime chance to sign prolific Ligue 1 striker in January as Chelsea plot rival move

Monaco’s financial situation could dictate that a January deal for Paris Brunner is on the cards, alerting Arsenal and several other European heavyweights to the possibility of signing the highly rated young striker, TEAMtalk understands.

The Ligue 1 side are under pressure to generate further funds, with Brunner among a number of players whose futures could come under scrutiny.

Interest in the 20-year-old is growing after his impressive start to the season, with Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all monitoring his progress.

Brunner, a German Under-21 international, has emerged as one of the most talked-about young forwards in European football after scoring six goals in eight starts for Monaco.

We understand that PSG have added the youngster to their list of potential targets ahead of the winter transfer window, with the French champions assessing whether to make a move.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also been impressed by Brunner’s development, while Arsenal have been alerted to his performances in recent weeks and are keeping a close eye on his progress.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also been present to watch the striker. Chelsea’s interest has come in part through their monitoring of their midfield target Lamine Camara, with those scouting missions providing an opportunity to assess Brunner at close quarters.

Sources indicate that Chelsea have been sufficiently impressed by what they have seen to continue tracking the German, adding another major Premier League club to the growing list of admirers.

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Monaco need sales as Arsenal, Chelsea track Paris Brunner

Brunner’s rise has been particularly striking given the route he has taken since leaving Borussia Dortmund.

A product of the Bundesliga club’s highly regarded academy, he joined Monaco in 2024 before spending time on loan at Belgian side Cercle Brugge to gain senior experience.

He returned to Monaco with a point to prove and has now made a significant breakthrough, taking advantage of an opportunity to establish himself in the first team.

However, Monaco’s financial position could have a significant bearing on his future. Alongside Camara and Brunner, Folarin Balogun and Vanderson are among the players whose situations could be assessed as the club look to raise further funds.

Monaco entered the summer transfer window with a target of generating around €150million (£130m) in player sales to balance their books.

They raised €50million from Maghnes Akliouche’s move to PSG and a reported €41.5million, including bonuses, from Aladji Bamba’s transfer to Newcastle United, alongside other departures.

But the collapse of Balogun’s proposed €48million (£40m) move to Everton on deadline day represented a significant financial setback, leaving Monaco short of their intended sales revenue.

The club continue to face pressure from a combination of reduced domestic television income, the loss of Champions League revenue and existing debt, while French football’s financial watchdog, the DNCG, has imposed wage-bill controls for the 2026-27 season.

Folarin Balogun likely to leave Monaco in January

We understand there is a possibility Monaco could sanction Brunner’s sale in January while allowing him to remain at the club on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Such an arrangement would enable the club to bring in funds while retaining the striker’s services for the remainder of the season.

With interest continuing to grow, Brunner has become an increasingly valuable asset for Monaco, and his performances could put him firmly in the frame for a winter move.

His situation is also being watched against the backdrop of uncertainty surrounding Balogun, whose future at the club has changed considerably following a disrupted summer.

The United States international was widely expected to leave Monaco during the 2026 transfer window, with Everton among the clubs involved in discussions over a potential move.

However, the proposed transfer failed to materialise before the deadline, leaving Balogun at the club after he missed the early stages of the campaign while his future was being resolved.

Balogun has since fallen behind Brunner in the pecking order and has largely been restricted to substitute appearances in domestic competition. He has also been left out of Monaco’s European squad, further limiting his opportunities to reclaim a regular starting place.

Brunner, meanwhile, has seized his chance. His goalscoring form and growing influence in attack have made him a central figure in Monaco’s plans, with the German increasingly viewed as one of the club’s most exciting emerging talents.

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