Everton manager David Moyes will be forced to make two changes to his starting XI as he looks to guide his team to a third consecutive Premier League win against Newcastle United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees put in a heroic performance to beat Manchester United 1-0 on Monday night – their first victory at Old Trafford in 13 years – which was made all the more difficult after Idrissa Gana Gueye was sent off after just 13 minutes.

The result leaves Everton 11th in the table as things stand, just three points outside the top four as they look to mount a challenge for European qualification.

However, the Toffees will be without Gueye for the clash against Newcastle on Saturday. The 36-year-old remains one of their most important players, and Moyes is short of midfield options, so this comes as a blow.

Moyes confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Everton did appeal Gueye’s red card “immediately”, which he was awarded for controversially slapping teammate Michael Keane in a moment of madness. However, it was rejected, and the club was not given “any reason why it was turned down”.

Gueye is now set to miss the next three games due to suspension, and could miss the next 10 as he will play for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations, which runs from December 21 to January 18.

Seamus Coleman is also set to be sidelined for the Newcastle game with a “small” hamstring injury, which forced him off against United after 10 minutes. Merlin Rohl remains unavailable after having minor surgery on a hernia, while Jarrad Branthwaite will still be out for some time with a hamstring injury. Nathan Patterson is back in training following an ankle issue.

Everton forced into midfield, defensive changes for Newcastle clash

Jordan Pickford made some simply outstanding saves in Everton’s victory against United, playing a pivotal role in them taking the three points. He will look to get another clean sheet against his old rivals Newcastle this weekend, and remains the Toffees’ and England’s undisputed No 1.

The first change for Everton comes at right-back and it’s likely that Jake O’Brien will start there ahead of the returning Patterson. O’Brien put in a superb defensive performance against United after coming on for Coleman and has earnt the right to make his first start since the beginning of November. O’Brien could be tasked with marshalling ex-Everton winger Anthony Gordon, who is likely to receive an interesting reception from the Toffees’ faithful, to say the least.

James Tarkowski also looked back to his best against the Red Devils, and he is set to start again on Saturday. Keane, meanwhile, was arguably Everton’s man of the match last time out, showing mental resilience to put in a top performance following the altercation with Gueye. Barring any shocks or knocks, that will be the centre-back pairing for the Toffees.

And although summer signing Adam Aznou has impressed for Everton under-21s recently, Vitaliy Mykolenko also deserves to retain his spot at left-back.

The second change comes in midfield and although Moyes does have a couple of options available, Tim Iroegbunam is likely to take Gueye’s spot in the starting XI. Iroegbunam played well after starting in Everton’s 2-0 win over Fulham, prior to the United game, and Saturday represents an opportunity for him to nail down his spot in the side in Gueye’s absence.

James Garner has been one of the Toffees’ standout performers this season, impressing in both midfield and at full-back. With Gueye unavailable, Moyes is likely to keep him in the centre, where Everton will need his boundless energy more than ever.

The midfield trio will be completed by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, whose sensational goal against United got Everton the full three points. Playing in a more attacking role, he will almost certainly start and he’ll be hoping to get on the scoresheet again as he cements his reputation as one of Moyes’ most important stars. Charly Alcaraz, the other option for the No. 10 spot, will have to settle for a spot on the bench.

Iliman Ndiaye is becoming one of the most talked-about wingers in the Premier League due to his exciting performances, and he will undoubtedly get the nod from Moyes on the right flank against the Magpies. Tyler Dibling continues to wait for his opportunity.

Jack Grealish has quickly become a favourite at the Hill Dickinson and, playing on the left-wing, Moyes will hope he can come up with a goal or assist to help get the better of Newcastle. Dwight McNeil, who came on for Grealish against United, will be waiting for his chance on the bench.

And lastly, Moyes’ dilemma over who to start as his centre-forward has become easier in recent matches as Thierno Barry appears to be improving with every performance. He won the most aerial duels (14) of any Premier League player this season against United and it feels like once he finally gets his first goal, he could explode. Beto represents a good option to make an impact off the bench.

