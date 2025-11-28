Tottenham and more specifically Thomas Frank will be denied the chance to make a major signing in January that would have been almost guaranteed to be a success.

Spurs have problems in the striker position, though not from a numbers perspective. Dominic Solanke, Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani are all in situ, with the issue laying in how effective – or not, as the case may be – each of them are.

Kolo Muani did bag a brace against PSG in the most encouraging sign yet for the Frenchman. Yet he’s still to register a goal or assiss in the Premier League and is only at Spurs on a straight loan anyway. There is no option or obligation to buy.

Accordingly, Tottenham are exploring the striker market for 2026 and multiple sources have talked up a move for a player Thomas Frank knows well.

Ivan Toney, 29, rose to prominence under the Dane at Brentford. It was on the back of his stellar work with the Bees that Toney earned a money-spinning move to Saudi Arabian side, Al Ahli, two summers ago.

Yet Toney is understood to be receptive to the idea of returning to England in the upcoming winter window, be it a loan or permanent move. Starring in the Premier League would also boost his chances of making England’s World Cup squad.

TEAMtalk were previously informed Frank had held ‘direct talks’ with his former frontman. The Spurs boss was particularly keen to forge a reunion in January and a loan that contained an obligation to buy in the summer was floated.

But according to the latest from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Toney will NOT be leaving Al Ahli in January, for Tottenham or any other club, for that matter.

The final 10 words of Ornstein’s update were particularly strong in shutting down the potential move.

Ornstein shuts down Toney transfer

Ornstein wrote: ‘The deal that saw Toney leave Brentford for Al Ahli committed the England striker to his Saudi Pro League club until June 2028.

‘It has proved a successful transfer so far, with Toney scoring 41 goals across 61 appearances and lifting the Asian Champions League in May.

‘The 29-year-old regularly finds himself linked with transfers back to the Premier League — but it is expected he is going nowhere for the foreseeable future.

‘That owes to the length and value of a lucrative contract, the tax implications of leaving early and his happiness living in the Middle East.

‘Interest has been expressed by top-flight teams, yet Toney will not be on the move any time soon.’

