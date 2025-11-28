Tottenham Hotspur are not planning to sack Thomas Frank as their manager anytime soon, sources have told TEAMtalk, but an ex-Spurs star believes that the former Brentford boss is out of his depth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It has been a miserable return to club football for Tottenham fans after the two-week international break, with Frank’s side losing back-to-back competitive matches. A 4-1 hammering by Arsenal in the North London derby last weekend was followed by a 5-3 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Paris in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Tottenham are now three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in ninth in the Premier League table.

Spurs, who won the Europa League last season under Ange Postecoglou, have picked up only eight points from five games in the Champions League.

While it has not been dire for Tottenham, the north London club are clearly underperforming under Thomas Frank, who was appointed as the Spurs manager in the summer of 2025 following his departure from Brentford.

Some Tottenham fans are not happy with the football under Frank, whose pragmatic approach is in sharp contrast to Postecoglou’s swash-buckling style, but TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has revealed that he has been told that the club’s owners, ENIC, are not planning to sack him right now.

Jones told TEAMtalk when asked about Tottenham’s current feelings on Frank: “I do not get the impression Spurs are about to panic about the recent results to the extent it’s going to cost the manager his job.

“There is no doubt he has experienced a tough month, but it is moments like this when Spurs bosses have to remain strong and believe in the reasons they hired him for the long-term.

“We should not forget that Mikel Arteta suffered some very tough times at Arsenal in order to get to the place they are now in, so patience can pay off.

“I am expecting Tottenham to show that similar level of faith in Frank.

“The atmosphere around what has happened this week is a test, but they have a decent run of games now on paper that should ease the anxiety levels a bit.

“Also, they’ll have players returning from injury and a couple of changes in the January transfer window that are going to be helpful.

“Obviously, if all of that doesn’t go to plan, then it will be a new level of discomfort to discuss, but for now, I am told the boss is not under threat.”

Ramon Vega tears into Thomas Frank – ‘He hasn’t got the balls’

While ENIC has full faith in Frank, former Tottenham star Ramon Vega does not.

Vega told talkSPORT: “He is changing his mind every two seconds.

“One thing with Ange, whatever you criticise him, he might be limited in his own way, but he had the balls. He stuck to his guns. He did what he wanted.

“The players need this kind of certainty in the dressing room. That’s why I think when Ange was winning the Europa League with the young boys, 80 per cent of the season was with the young boys [due to injuries], the dressing room was sticking to him. And you can see that.”

Vega added: “I’m not sure this dressing room is starting to respect Frank because he’s changing how they play. They don’t know where to go, what to do. They haven’t got a strategically stable place to go.

“And the dressing room, as a player, when you know what the coach wants and he’s doing it week in, week out, the mentality is there, then the team starts to play well.

“But if you’re changing every five minutes, you really, really make the players very insecure. They don’t know where to go. And you can see that in these two games.

“If he doesn’t control the dressing room, he can be as good as he wants, as nice as he is, but he hasn’t got the balls.

“I don’t see Frank as suitable for this because I don’t think he has the balls. He hasn’t got a character to do this.”

