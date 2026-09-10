Everton are considering a move for Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi, who is available as a free agent following his departure from Galatasaray, we can confirm.

The 33-year-old has been offered to the Toffees, and sources indicate he would be open to the opportunity, though no advanced contact has taken place and no official offer has been made yet. The situation remains under consideration as the club assesses its attacking options.

The collapse of a late deal for Monaco’s Folarin Balogun on deadline day left David Moyes with a thin forward line, and with the Ligue 1 side having dropped this stunning allegation over why that £40m deal was aborted.

Combined with Beto’s departure to Fiorentina, Everton now have only Thierno Barry as a recognised senior centre-forward.

Moyes has confirmed he is looking at the free-agent market in an effort to add depth before January.

Icardi’s representatives have presented him as a ready-made option. The former Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain forward scored 77 goals in 134 appearances during four seasons in Turkey and has a long record of finding the net at the highest level.

Overall, he has netted 250 goals in 478 matches at senior level.

A move to Merseyside and the Hill Dickinson Stadium would mark his first taste of the Premier League.

Talks have not progressed beyond the initial approach. Everton officials are understood to be weighing several possibilities rather than committing to any single name.

Icardi’s age, recent injury history and likely wage expectations are among the factors that will need to be considered before any formal offer is made.

Supporters have mixed views on the idea. Some see an experienced goalscorer as a useful short-term fix for a squad that looks light up front.

Everton weigh up Mauro Icardi move

Others question whether a player whose best years were spent in Serie A and Ligue 1 can still perform at the required intensity in England.

For the moment, the interest is exploratory. Icardi can sign for a Premier League club outside the usual transfer windows because he is unattached, giving both parties time to decide whether the fit is right.

Everton’s hierarchy will continue to review the market while Moyes works with the players already at his disposal. Any move remains a distance from becoming a reality.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 4 that Everton failed with a £45m bid for West Ham United striker Taty Castellanos on deadline day.

Everton also had a Champions League hat-trick hero on their radar over the summer, but the 28-year-old did not want to leave Germany.