Chelsea make shock decision on Estevao future after learning Xabi Alonso concerns – top source

Chelsea are ready to hand Estevao Willian a new contract despite the winger’s concerns over his playing time under manager Xabi Alonso, according to a report, as the former Real Madrid boss gives his verdict on the Brazil international.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Estevao is worried about his place in the Chelsea team under Alonso, who was appointed the Blues manager in the summer.

ESPN Brasil reported that should the Brazil international winger struggle to get much playing time in the coming weeks and months, then the 19-year-old will consider leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The report claimed: ‘Estevao feels more comfortable playing more centrally in the attacking third, a role that can currently be filled by Cole Palmer, the team’s number 10, and Morgan Rogers, arguably Chelsea’s most expensive signing of the transfer window.

‘One option would be to compete with Pedro Neto, who is deployed as a right winger in Xabi Alonso’s system, but the Brazilian wouldn’t like that, partly because he understands that he would need to gain body mass, which would naturally reduce his mobility and could compromise his playing style.

‘All of this is being weighed and could influence the striker’s future.

‘Estevao makes it clear to those close to him that he likes the club and wants to stay, but if he has few opportunities in the first half of the season, it’s possible he might consider a change of attitude during the European winter transfer window, which opens in January.’

Estevao has been at Chelsea since the summer of 2025, when he officially moved to Stamford Bridge after the London club struck a deal with Palmeiras for the winger back in May 2024.

The teenager made 36 appearances for Chelsea last season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in the process.

Estevao has played just 16 minutes in the Premier League so far this season and was taken off at half-time in the Carabao Cup tie against Leeds United on Wednesday evening.

The winger is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2033, but the club’s co-owners, BlueCo, are planning to hand him a new deal.

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Chelsea plan new Estevao contract

According to journalist Dean Jones in FlashScore, ‘Chelsea are willing to hand Estevao a new contract this season’.

The reliable journalist, who has almost 128,000 followers on X, has reported that Chelsea do not expect Estevao to push for an exit anytime soon.

Chelsea reportedly view Estevao as ‘a key part of their long-term plans’ and ‘do not consider him a player who will become available for transfer in 2027’.

The report has added: ‘Those close to the club believe his development will be carefully managed, with patience seen as crucial given his age and the demands of adapting to English football.

’In fact, there is even an expectation that Estevao will be rewarded with a better contract during the season, which would represent a further show of Chelsea’s commitment to him.’

What Xabi Alonso thinks of Estevao

Chelsea manager Alonso also rates Estevao highly and raved about him this week.

The former Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager said: “Este is ready, he’s training well.

“[Against Arsenal] he had a very good impact, he has a great chance.

“So he’s fully involved and with a very good attitude every day.

“100% [he has an important role], because of his potential, because he’s so young, but he’s in that process to adapt and to learn quickly. And the season is going to be long.”

When asked whether he had discussed the situation with the winger, the Chelsea boss noted: “Private conversations should remain private.

“The players that have the desire and the hunger to prove and to show every day that they are up for the challenge, it’s what we want to create here in the building.

“And Este is part of it.

“So he has had a very good attitude, very good mentality to prepare every game and to be ready for the team.”

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