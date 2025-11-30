Everton’s 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United on Saturday came as something of a wake-up call for David Moyes, who is reportedly keen to re-sign a former Toffees star in January.

The result leaves Everton 14th in the Premier League table but still only four points outside the top four as they look to push for European qualification.

But in reality, Moyes needs reinforcements in January if Everton are to achieve their ambitious aims, and he will be given the backing of club owners, The Friedkin Group, in the winter window.

According to transfer journalist Alan Nixon, Moyes is keen on signing Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, who started his career with the Toffees.

Robinson, 28, was very highly rated by Everton during his time at the club but was sold to Wigan Athletic in 2019. This was probably the right move for him at the time, as he was behind Leighton Baines and Lucas Digne in the pecking order.

The United States international flourished with Wigan and earned a £2m switch to Fulham in 2020. He has since made 193 appearances for the Cottagers, and is considered to be a top-class left-back on his day, having been linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester City in the past.

However, Robinson has made just three Premier League appearances this season due to a knee injury. But despite that, Everton are reportedly considering a move this winter…

Everton exploring left-back additions

Nixon claims in his report that £25m could be enough to sign Robinson from Fulham in January.

Based on his previous form for Fulham, he would be worth every penny, and TEAMtalk has already reported that Moyes is keen to strengthen his full-back options.

Vitaliy Mykolenko is one of the first names on the team sheet at left-back for Everton, but that is more down to the fact that he’s the only real option, rather than solid form.

Everton’s summer left-back signing Adam Aznou, who joined from Bayern Munich, is more of a long-term prospect, with the 19-year-old yet to make a Premier League appearance.

Robinson could therefore be brought in, and if he returns to full fitness, would compete with Mykolenko for a starting spot.

His priority will be to play regular football ahead of the World Cup with the USA next year. He would probably get that if he returns to Everton.

But you do have to question whether £25m would really be enough to sign Robinson from Fulham. He is contracted until 2028, which means Marco Silva’s side are under no pressure to sell him. It seems on the low side for a player of his quality.

He is one to keep a close eye on for Everton, as they consider signing a left-back in January, but also a right-back and striker.

