Adam Wharton showcased exactly why Manchester United should move for him with an outstanding first-half display in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 defeat to the Red Devils, as TEAMtalk weighs up the likelihood of a switch to Old Trafford.

The comeback victory at Selhurst Park sees United rise to sixth place in the Premier League table – only one point outside the top four – a fantastic response to their 1-0 defeat to Everton last time out.

Amorim is well aware that he needs to add reinforcements to his squad, and as TEAMtalk has consistently reported he views strengthening in midfield his top priority in the coming transfer windows.

Wharton, 21, is someone Amorim is understood to be a huge fan of. And after his performance today, his desire to sign him will have only increased.

In the first half, the three-time England international won the most duels of any player (4), won the most tackles (3), and completed the most passes of any Palace player (17).

His fast, killer ball into Jean-Philippe Mateta was the key factor in the striker winning a penalty, which he converted after being forced to re-take it due to a double touch. “What a ball from Wharton [to Mateta]. He’s one of the best midfielders to play that first ball. A tremendous pass,” Ally McCoist said on commentary duties for TNT Sports.

Wharton did make less of an impact in the second 45, and was substituted in the 77th-minute after Palace fell 2-1 behind.

He has undoubtedly proven himself to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, but whether United can lure him from Selhurst Park is another question altogether…

Man Utd eyeing ambitious move for Adam Wharton

TEAMtalk has reported that United are planning to sign two new midfielders in 2026, one in January and another next summer.

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher confirmed in an update on November 18 that Wharton is among United’s top three targets, alongside Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

However, the chances of signing any of that trio in January are slim, due to Palace, Brighton and Forest being very reluctant to sell them.

And even next summer, Palace will not consider any offers below £70m for Wharton, and his price tag could rise if he continues to put in good performances.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also big admirers of Wharton, so a spectacular battle for his signature could ignite in the coming months.

As for the January window, United may have to bring in a stop-gap signing. That’s why they are considering signing Wolves star Joao Gomes, who is considered more attainable.

But one thing is certain – the sky is the limit for Wharton and a switch to a top side seems to be just a matter of time – if he decides he wants to move on from Palace.

Latest Man Utd news: ‘Confident’ of Wharton deal / Semenyo ‘offer’

Meanwhile, The Daily Mirror have also given their take on the Wharton saga, reporting that United are ‘confident’ of winning the race for his signature.

They back up our information, stating that Amorim views Wharton as the ‘ideal fit’ for his system. However, a deal will be dependent on the Red Devils qualifying for Europe, it’s claimed.

In other news, an outlet has reported that United have presented a ‘contract offer’ to Antoine Semenyo, after holding a meeting with his representatives this week.

Liverpool are still considered frontrunners to sign the Bournemouth winger, though.

