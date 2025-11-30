Real Madrid ace ‘considering’ joining Man Utd in record-breaking move – English report

Manchester United are weighing up a stunning move for Real Madrid midfielder, Federico Valverde, and a report has outlined why the record-breaking move isn’t as fanciful as you might think.

The Red Devils will sign at least one new central midfielder in 2026 and if getting their way, could land two or even three. Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson are in their sights, while Joao Gomes and Conor Gallagher are viewed as market opportunities but not priorities.

However, reports primarily in Spain have talked up the possibility of Man Utd looking further afield by raiding Real Madrid for Valverde.

The 27-year-old is one of Real’s stalwarts and has long been viewed as a future captain. Yet the Uruguay international is believed to be among the group of players unhappy with new boss Xabi Alonso.

And according to a shock new report from The Mirror, Valverde ending up at Old Trafford is likelier than you might think.

Their headline read: ‘Real Madrid star to consider Manchester United transfer after Xabi Alonso bust-up.’ The star in question is obviously Valverde.

The report added: ‘Manchester United are on a collision course with bitter rivals Real Madrid over Federico Valverde. Real superstar Valverde has emerged as a shock target of United.

‘Valverde’s Real future is in serious doubt following a bust-up with manager Xabi Alonso, with Uruguayan international one of several Real players said to be unhappy with Alonso’s management style.

‘Valverde is under contract until 2029, but is considering leaving the Spanish giants unless his relationship with Alonso improves. United are one of several clubs keeping close tabs on the situation.

‘Ruben Amorim is a huge fan of Valverde’s and would love to lure him to Old Trafford. But Real bosses have made it clear that if Valverde wants to leave, his price tag will be £100m.

‘United value the 27-year-old closer to the £70m mark – and the two clubs remain a long way apart in their valuation of Valverde. ‘

Man Utd’s current most expensive buy remains Paul Pogba at £89.3m. A move for Valverde if the sum is more towards Real Madrid’s estimation would set a new transfer record at United.

