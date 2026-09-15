Tyler Dibling could get his big Everton chance on Wednesday

Everton’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers could give Tyler Dibling a chance to reignite his career on Merseyside after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but David Moyes must still approach the Carabao Cup game with respect.

No Evertonian needs reminding that every competition is an opportunity to end a trophyless streak that has now reached 31 years, but the reality is that Moyes needs to rotate his squad.

Everton have been left with just 19 senior players after a disappointing transfer window, and that’s why Moyes could hand opportunities to fringe players against Wolves on Wednesday to rest others.

Perhaps the player this could benefit most is Dibling.

The 20-year-old joined Everton from Southampton for £40million in the summer of 2025 – a signing that was regarded as something of a coup at the time.

Dibling, a regular for England’s youth sides throughout his career, was widely considered to be one of the country’s most exciting talents.

Manchester United and Tottenham had been interested previously, but up until Southampton’s relegation from the top flight, they had valued him at a whopping £100million to deter suitors.

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Tyler Dibling must take his chance against Wolves

Dibling has so far struggled to live up to expectations with Everton.

Last season, Dibling started just four Premier League games and featured in just 10 in total, finding himself behind the likes of Jack Grealish and Ndiaye in the pecking order.

This term he has new signing Brennan Johnson to compete with for a spot on his favoured right-wing, while Tyrique George, who has now signed for Everton permanently from Chelsea, has had a brilliant start and can play on either flank.

Moyes opted to bring on midfielder Hayden Hackney on the right-wing against Tottenham on Saturday rather Dibling, which perhaps isn’t the best sign for the ex-Southampton man.

Dibling did start in Everton’s 4-0 victory over Preston in the previous round of the Carabao Cup, but the game against promotion-chasing Wolves is a tougher test.

This could be a major chance for the youngster to stake his claim for more minutes, as failure to force his way back into Moyes’ plans could lead to uncertainty over his future.

RB Leipzig showed interest in Dibling over the summer, and more clubs are likely to enter the picture in January if his situation doesn’t change.

But there is hope for Dibling, as Everton’s stretched numbers mean that he will likely be only one injury to a teammate away from getting a chance.

A positive performance against Wolves, if he is selected, could lay the foundations of turning his Everton career around.

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