Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White and are ready to revisit a potential move for the England international next year, TEAMtalk understands.

Spurs came close to signing Gibbs-White in the summer of 2025 when they attempted to trigger a clause in his Nottingham Forest contract.

Tottenham submitted a bid that met the value of the clause, sparking a major dispute with Forest. Owner Evangelos Marinakis threatened legal action, with the saga ultimately ending with Gibbs-White signing a new three-year contract at the City Ground.

However, we understand Tottenham have not lost their belief in the 26-year-old, and sources believe there is a growing recognition within the club that they were right to pursue him in the first place.

Gibbs-White has done little since to diminish that view.

The midfielder enjoyed an outstanding campaign following the collapse of his Spurs move, finishing the season in exceptional form and arguably as one of the most in-form English players available to Thomas Tuchel.

Despite that, Gibbs-White narrowly missed out on a place in England’s World Cup squad.

He has responded impressively to that disappointment, starting the new campaign in excellent form under new Forest boss Oliver Glasner.

Gibbs-White has registered a goal and two assists in his opening four Premier League appearances, once again demonstrating the qualities that made him such a priority target for Tottenham.

TEAMtalk can confirm Spurs’ interest remains alive, with sources indicating that the north London club could look at making a fresh move in 2027.

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Tottenham eye Gibbs-White amid Forest contract uncertainty

Tottenham spent more than £300million during the summer, but their early struggles this season have also highlighted areas of the squad that could require further attention.

Gibbs-White’s ability to influence games from midfield and operate in a variety of advanced roles remains particularly attractive to Spurs, who believe he possesses qualities they are still lacking.

Forest, however, have no desire to lose another of their key players.

The departure of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City has only strengthened their determination to retain the core of their squad, making a January move for Gibbs-White extremely difficult.

That, though, is unlikely to deter Tottenham in the longer term. By the January window, Gibbs-White will have just 18 months remaining on his current contract, potentially making his situation increasingly significant as Forest consider their next move.

We understand there is already a belief that Forest will look to offer the midfielder another extension. His existing agreement, signed following the Tottenham controversy, was already the most lucrative contract the club had handed to a player.

Any new deal would further strengthen Forest’s position, but Spurs remain attentive and believe Gibbs-White is a player worth continuing to pursue.

For now, Forest are determined to keep hold of one of their leading talents, while Gibbs-White remains focused on continuing his impressive start under Glasner.

But Tottenham’s interest has survived the dramatic events of 2025, and with the club increasingly looking towards future transfer windows, Gibbs-White remains firmly on their radar.

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