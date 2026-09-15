Richarlison could still leave Tottenham Hotspur for a new club, with a move to Dubai emerging as a potential solution for the Brazilian, and the side in question offering him the chance to work with one of his much-admired former coaches, TEAMtalk understands.

Very few transfer windows remain open worldwide, but the UAE Pro League window stays open for another two weeks and does not close until September 28.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Shabab Al-Ahli, who contacted Richarlison’s camp several weeks ago to register their interest, remain keen on the Tottenham forward.

We understand one major factor could make a move to Dubai particularly attractive to Richarlison – the opportunity to work with Andre Jardine again.

Jardine was Brazil Under-23 head coach when he took charge of the Olympic squad at the Tokyo Games, with Richarlison becoming one of the stars of the tournament.

The Tottenham forward scored a hat-trick in Brazil’s opening game and finished as the competition’s leading scorer as Brazil went on to win gold in Japan.

TEAMtalk understands the opportunity to reunite with Jardine would appeal strongly to Richarlison, meaning a move to Dubai could now represent his final opportunity to secure regular football before January.

Richarlison has endured a hugely frustrating summer after being left out of Tottenham’s Premier League squad, following his decision to reject a return to former club Everton.

A proposed move to big-spending Turkish side Trabzonspor also collapsed before Richarlison subsequently turned down the chance to return to Brazil with Vasco da Gama.

Vasco had agreed a deal with Tottenham, but Richarlison wanted a short-term arrangement, and that was not possible given the Brazilian club were prepared to pay around £15million for his services.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week that Richarlison’s camp are also exploring potential legal avenues over his situation, with the release of fellow Brazil international Renan Lodi from Al-Hilal being viewed as a possible precedent.

Lodi was released after being left out of Al-Hilal’s squad, and Richarlison’s camp believe there could be grounds to explore a similar route with Tottenham, although that process remains ongoing…

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Intermediaries working to get Richarlison out of Tottenham

Spurs do not believe the legal avenue has any grounds and indeed point out they have a potential option on the player that could see him tied to them until 2028.

A move to Dubai, however, could provide an alternative solution.

We are told intermediaries are working on a potential deal with Shabab Al-Ahli, with discussions likely to focus on the structure of any agreement.

One possibility would be a short-term contract, while another could involve a release clause allowing Richarlison to leave in January should the right opportunity arise.

Much will depend on the terms Tottenham demands, with TEAMtalk previously revealing that Spurs are far from impressed with Richarlison’s handling of the situation.

That frustration was underlined by head coach Roberto De Zerbi on Monday when he confirmed that the Brazilian would not be considered for this week’s Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool, despite being eligible to feature.

“Richarlison, you already know everything; nothing has changed for the Carabao Cup or Premier League. The situation is the same,” De Zerbi told reporters.

“I said [in] the last press conference, I know what happened in the last 45 days. It’s not right, if I explain. It’s not my behaviour.

“It is the relationship, and the problem is with the player and the club. I spoke with him many times to convince him to stay, and he didn’t want to.

“I can’t go every day to pray for him to stay.”

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Richarlison responded to De Zerbi’s comments on X with a crying emoji, adding another layer to the increasingly strained situation between the player and Tottenham.

With the UAE window remaining open until September 28, Shabab Al-Ahli now provide Richarlison with a potential escape route.

The prospect of working with Jardine again could prove decisive, while a suitably structured deal could also give the Brazilian the flexibility he wants over his longer-term future.

For Tottenham, meanwhile, a move to Dubai would offer the opportunity to finally resolve a situation that has become increasingly difficult, rather than having Richarlison remain on the sidelines until the January window.