Newcastle and Leeds battling to sign Coventry’s best player in January

Newcastle United and Leeds United have been keeping a close eye on Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that a host of Premier League and European clubs are also tracking the impressive 25-year-old ahead of a potential January move.

Rudoni has emerged as one of Coventry’s standout performers following their promotion to the Premier League, having played a huge role in their successful Championship campaign before adapting impressively to life in the top flight.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with interest in the midfielder stretching back to before Coventry secured promotion, when several Premier League sides and clubs from across the continent were already monitoring his development.

We can reveal that Newcastle are long-term admirers of Rudoni and have watched him on several occasions in recent weeks.

Indeed, Newcastle scouts were in attendance when Rudoni found the net during Coventry’s impressive 4-1 victory over the Magpies, giving them another opportunity to assess a player they have followed closely for some time.

Leeds are also taking a keen interest in the 25-year-old’s progress, with the Elland Road club understood to have been keeping tabs on his performances as they assess potential midfield options.

However, the Premier League interest extends well beyond those two clubs.

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Jack Rudoni interest ramps up as Coventry contract winds down

We understand that Brighton, Brentford and Fulham are also watching Rudoni closely, with the Coventry midfielder emerging as a name who could attract significant attention when the January transfer window opens.

There is also considerable interest from overseas, with sources confirming that Roma, Monaco, Stuttgart and Villarreal have all checked on Rudoni this season.

The growing interest is hardly surprising given the impact he has made since stepping up to the Premier League.

Rudoni already has three goals to his name this season and has arguably been Coventry’s most effective attacking outlet, with his ability to arrive in dangerous areas, create opportunities and contribute directly to goals making him an increasingly influential figure.

His underlying numbers further illustrate the quality of his performances.

Rudoni currently leads Coventry’s expected assists figures with an xA total of 1.4, suggesting his creative contributions should have yielded at least one or two standard assists by this stage of the campaign.

He has also created 12 chances through key passes, highlighting his importance to Coventry’s attacking play and his ability to consistently provide opportunities for team-mates.

Those figures are likely to have strengthened the impression among interested clubs that Rudoni has the attributes to make an impact at an even higher level.

Another important factor in the developing transfer picture is his contract situation.

Rudoni currently has just 18 months remaining on his Coventry deal, potentially making him an attractive proposition for clubs looking to strengthen in January or position themselves ahead of next summer.

Coventry will be keen to retain a player who has become so important to their attacking play, particularly given their own ambitions in the Premier League.

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