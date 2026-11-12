Mauricio Pochettino is set to become Man Utd's new manager

Mauricio Pochettino has ‘always loved’ Marcus Rashford, according to reports, and eight other Manchester United players set to benefit from his appointment.

Man Utd moved quickly to reach an agreement with Pochettino after deciding to part ways with Michael Carrick, with the club legend’s sacking formally announced earlier on Thursday.

The Red Devils currently sit 18th in the Premier League table after a disastrous start to the campaign – a major disappointment after qualifying for the Champions League last term.

Pochettino is now tasked with turning things around, and according to The Telegraph, as cited by Football365, Pochettino is relishing working with several Man Utd players in particular.

Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Carlos Baleba, Amad Diallo, Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw are said to be ‘players who sources believe Pochettino will be looking forward to working with’.

But the ‘big winner’ of the Argetine’s imminent arrival is Rashford, who he has ‘always loved’ throughout his managerial career, it’s claimed.

“But it is Rashford, who returned to United this summer after spending a season and a half on loan at Barcelona and Aston Villa, who old colleagues of Pochettino believe has a special place in his heart,” the report explained.

‘One source told Telegraph Sport: “Mauricio has always loved Rashford. He will put an arm around him and give him that same kind of love he showed to Dele Alli [at Spurs]. Then it’s up to Rashford.”’

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Pochettino appointment could change Rashford’s Man Utd career

Rashford spent last season on loan with Barcelona and there is no secret that he wanted to stay there permanently, before the LaLiga giants opted to splash the cash on Anthony Gordon instead.

Rashford is now back in the fold with Man Utd, but he has struggled to make a big impact at Old Trafford.

This season, the 29-year-old is yet to make a single goal contribution in eight appearances across all competitions.

Rashford has been sidelined with a hip and groin injury but is expected to be available again for Pochettino’s first game in charge, when Man Utd face Liverpool away at Anfield.

Should Rashford rediscover his form under Pochettino, it could save his Man Utd career.

Just two weeks ago, reports suggested that the England international was ready to ‘quit’ Man Utd if his playing time did not increase.

Sources also confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd had been considering sanctioning another loan exit for Rashford.

However, given Pochettino’s reported ‘love’ for Rashford, the forward could get another chance to resurrect his Man Utd career.

If he can get back to his best, he could play a major role in helping Man Utd bounce back under their new boss.

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