Mauricio Pochettino gets immediate Man Utd transfer joy as Xabi Alonso sanctions Chelsea exit

Manchester United want to sign Malo Gusto in the January transfer window, according to a report, and the Red Devils’ quest to bring the defender to Old Trafford will be boosted by Chelsea and the player’s stance on a potential exit.

Man Utd have sacked Michael Carrick as manager, with the Red Devils now in the Premier League relegation zone.

Mauricio Pochettino is now set to become the new Man Utd manager.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd and Pochettino have an agreement in place.

Pochettino is in charge of the USA at the moment, but the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager is ready to leave his role and move to Old Trafford after the current international break.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd will have to pay £10.5million as compensation fee for Pochettino and his coaching staff.

According to talkSPORT, Man Utd are interested in signing Gusto from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that Chelsea value the France international right-back at £75millon.

Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips has reported that Chelsea themselves are willing to sell Gusto.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has reportedly sanctioned an exit for the 23-year-old France international.

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Malo Gusto wants to leave Chelsea – sources

Not only will incoming Man Utd manager Pochettino will be encouraged by his former club Chelsea’s stance on Gusto, but the Argentine will also be pleased to learn that the defender himself is ready to leave the Blues.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on November 9 that Gusto is ready to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window.

With the defender slipping down the pecking order under Alonso at Chelsea, he is willing to move to a new club.

The problem for Man Utd is that they are not the only club that are interested in Gusto.

We understand that Manchester City are interested in Gusto, too.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Gusto in the summer transfer window, and both could show interest in him again.

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