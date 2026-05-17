Mohamed Salah has a lot of support after hitting out at Liverpool

As many as 17 Liverpool stars have now supported Mohamed Salah after he dropped a grenade at Anfield prior to departing the Merseyside club in the summer.

Salah will be leaving the Reds in the summer. If he plays the final game of the season, he’ll finish his spell at Anfield on 442 games, and could add to 257 goals and 122 assists.

But a lack of crucial goals and assists across the board has led to Salah hitting out at Liverpool, dropping a grenade on the club prior to his exit.

He wrote on X: ‘I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that,” Salah said on social media.

‘Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies.

‘That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it.’

ESPN have been taking note of the current and former Liverpool players to like that post, and the figure has surpassed 17.

Past and present Liverpool players who have liked Mo Salah’s post on Instagram so far 👀: ▪️ Dominik Szoboszlai

▪️ Florian Wirtz

▪️ Ibrahima Konate

▪️ Andy Robertson

▪️ Hugo Ekitike

▪️ Trent Alexander-Arnold

▪️ Jeremie Frimpong

▪️ Roberto Firmino

▪️ Cody Gakpo

▪️ Alex… pic.twitter.com/86ZRId5H6A — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 17, 2026

It seems there is discontent at the current Reds regime, with players not scared of showing that, piggybacking off the departing Salah.

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Liverpool have not been good enough

That Liverpool never really looked like being able to retain their Premier League crown was an underwhelming but evident eventuality some time ago.

After winning their first five league games this term, they slipped but never recovered.

But given Arne Slot spent around £450million to improve his squad over the summer, his side have not been close to good enough, and he has to take responsibility for that.

They’ve not strung together three wins since February, and have not won any of their last three games, being beaten by Aston Villa and Manchester United, and drawing to Chelsea, all of whom they should be competing with.

Salah, who’s not been good enough this season and could be culpable for part of Liverpool’s slip, is seemingly getting out at the right time.