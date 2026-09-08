How Liverpool’s £120m a year kit plan will transform FSG’s transfer spending power

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Liverpool have revealed a stunning £120 million kit plan that will transform their spending power in the Premier League.

The Liverpool kit is already one of the most popular in world football, with the latest retro-inspired home shirt one of the best-sellers in the UK and further afield this season.

And on Tuesday, the club has announced it will earn around £60 million per year from next season in a new front-of-shirt deal with Turkish Airlines, which will replace Standard Chartered on the front of the Anfield side’s kits from the 2027/28 season.

The reported deal would be one of the biggest front-of-shirt sponsor deals in English football history and signals a new era for the club after huge success bearing the name of Standard Chartered on the front of matchday shirts.

The move means Liverpool could earn over £120 million from their kits alone next year thanks to the existing £60m per year with kit maker Adidas, and if Andoni Iraola’s side are successful on the pitch, the additional fees could be astronomical.

Adidas’ deal with Liverpool puts them in the ‘Elite’ club category alongside the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and that opens up more opportunities for Liverpool to earn revenue from their staggering kit deal.

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Liverpool part of Adidas’ Elite club tearing – here’s what that means

As part of the Elite club, Liverpool get unique kit designs from Adidas and several leisurewear ranges throughout the season. Fans have already had three new range launches this summer with the latest Teamgeist range, which copies designs from the famous Adidas 2006 World Cup designs.

Adidas has also launched a white retro training range based on 1970s Liverpool shirt designs and the launches have proved popular with fans, further bolstering Liverpool’s coffers.

Liverpool have three of the Premier League’s most valuable transfers of all time in their current squad after the purchases of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and, most recently, Bradley Barcola.

To fund the massive transfer outlays, the club needs huge revenue to meet SCR criteria and the latest kit deals mean Liverpool’s spending power will only increase.

The club’s owners, FSG Group, have recently sold 30% of the club to a consortium that includes Amazon owner Jeff Bezos as it looks to further expand its financial power.

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