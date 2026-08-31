Liverpool have completed the signing of France international forward Bradley Barcola from Paris St-Germain for a fee worth up to £123million (€143m / $166m), and two more additions are close to being signed off by Anfield chiefs.

The Reds have snapped up the 23-year-old for an initial £106m plus a further £17m in potential add-ons, which is some way short of the £145m PSG were demanding earlier in the window.

Barcola has signed a five-year contract to become the fifth new arrival at Liverpool this summer, following the signings of winger Victor Munoz and defenders Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

“It took a long time but I’m really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play,” Barcola said.

“I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League – it’s one of my biggest dreams in my life.

“It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term – that’s why I signed a long contract – and I hope I can do it.”

Barcola, who will wear the number 29 shirt at Anfield, is a left-winger by trade but can play across the forward line as the Reds continue to flirt with selling Cody Gakpo to Manchester City.

The former PSG star scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 49 games in all competitions for PSG last season, as the French giants secured back-to-back Ligue 1 and Champions League titles.

He also featured in all eight of France’s games at the 2026 World Cup, scoring three goals before Les Bleus were beaten by England in the third-place play-off.

The fee Liverpool have agreed to pay includes covering a solidarity payment PSG owe Lyon as part of the deal that took Barcola move to Paris three years ago.

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Van Dijk welcomes Barcola with ‘open arms’

Meanwhile, Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk, speaking about the imminent capture of Barcola after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, revealed that the lure of moving to Anfield is too good to turn down.

The Dutchman said: “He’s a good player, that’s the only thing I can say.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that a club like Liverpool is very attractive to very good players. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We all know that we’re going through a little bit of a transition.

“You either want to be a part of it or you don’t. The window is open until Tuesday, right? Let’s see what happens.

“He’s a player with pace. I remember a goal he scored against Chelsea. If he comes here then he will be welcomed with open arms. Until it’s official [it is now!] there’s no point speaking about it.

“It’s about continuing to push each other. The manager said before the weekend what he wants from our front three or four – to give everything and then if we have to bring someone else on to finish the job he’ll do so. We need each other to be successful.

“Adding quality to the squad always makes a difference. Let’s see what the next few days brings. After Tuesday we have to fight for everything with no regrets.”

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Two more Liverpool deals on the way

While Van Dijk waits to see what will happen before the window shuts, Fabrizio Romano has delivered some good news on that front.

The transfer insider has detailed two more Liverpool deals that are close to being finalised before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

First up, the Reds have agreed a deal to highly-rated goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans for £30m, and Fabrizio Romano has hinted what this now means for Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has also given a ‘here we go’ over the imminent signing of top Saint-Etienne attacking talent Djylian N’Guessan.

Anfield chiefs have also decided whether to follow up their interest in Ismaila Sarr, after Crystal Palace hiked the winger’s asking price.