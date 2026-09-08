Manchester United are increasingly confident about Matthijs de Ligt’s recovery and are planning for the defender to become available to Michael Carrick following the international break later this month, TEAMtalk understands.

The Netherlands international has not played for United since November last year, when he featured in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, missing the remainder of the season amid some serious concerns over his well-being and fitness.

But sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that De Ligt is now back on the training pitch and making encouraging progress in his recovery.

The 27-year-old, who should be entering his peak years, has been dealing with a troublesome back injury which ultimately required surgery in May, after the issue had ruled him out of contention for the World Cup.

United and the player had initially attempted to overcome the problem through rehabilitation, but the decision was eventually taken for him to undergo an operation.

TEAMtalk understands that De Ligt’s recovery since the surgery has gone well and there is now genuine optimism within United that he can return to first-team contention soon and with a target match already put in place…

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Man Utd set potential comeback date for De Ligt

Indeed, we understand he could potentially have been pushed back into action in the coming weeks, but sources have stressed that United do not want to take any unnecessary risks with his recovery.

The club’s priority is to have De Ligt fit and available for the majority of the season rather than rush him back and risk another setback.

A match against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on October 10 has been pencilled in as a potential target for his return, although that is not being treated as a fixed comeback date and his progress will continue to be assessed closely.

United are encouraged by the latest developments and believe the defender is moving in the right direction, with his return to the training pitch representing another important step after such a lengthy absence.

De Ligt’s eventual comeback would provide Carrick with another experienced option at the heart of his defence, but United are taking a long-term view over the Dutchman’s recovery.

Sources insist they want him properly ready for the demands of a full campaign and, crucially, available for as much of the season as possible rather than bringing him back prematurely.

Carrick provides triple fitness update

United are in Champions League action this week when they host Azerbaijani side and UCL debutants Sabah at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Providing updates on De Ligt, Marcus Rashford and Carlos Baleba, Carrick stated: “Matthijs has obviously been out for a long period of time, but he’s training, and it’s great to have him back. Well, he won’t be involved, but he’s in good shape and moving in a good direction. So that’s really a good bonus for us really at this stage.”

On Rashford, there’s a chance United won’t risk him, with the Manchester City game following on Sunday, though the United boss added: “He’s done very well. As I said during the week, he’s done really well since he came back. He looked really sharp at Everton and dangerous.”

On Baleba, who is yet to feature for United since a £70m move from Brighton, Carrick stated: “He’s got a little ankle issue. So, maybe a couple of weeks or so, maybe three weeks, we’ll see. But we knew that before, so it’s no major issue.

“It’ll be great to have him back when we can. We’ll wait and see. We’re hopeful, but I don’t want to put any deadlines on it just yet.”

Meanwhile, United are understood to be confident they will hold off a challenge from Arsenal to sign a midfield talent in a £10m-plus deal.

And in another move with one eye on the future, on Monday night, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Liverpool starlet Isaac Konde is set to join United.