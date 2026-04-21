Aston Villa are readying a ‘concrete’ move for a disgruntled Liverpool player whose exit will rip the heart out of Anfield, according to reports.

Liverpool have always prided themselves on having Scousers in the team, and over the past three decades, they’ve been well represented by club icons like Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But on the back of the latter’s defection to Real Madrid, Curtis Jones is now the sole senior Scouser in Arne Slot’s first-team squad.

And despite being homegrown and only now entering the prime of his career aged 25, a parting of the ways looks to be on the cards.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Jones is ‘not happy’ with his fringe role at Liverpool.

Jones does rack up his fair share of appearances, with 44 to his name already this season. However, many of those have come from the bench and when he did start in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, it was at right-back.

Slot has already spoken of Liverpool trading players once again this summer. In other words, there’ll be a handful of sales of household names to ensure Liverpool can spent gigantic sums on the calibre of player they crave, such as RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande who is their top choice to replace Mohamed Salah.

Jones is contracted to Liverpool for one more year and a summer sale while there’s still an opportunity to generate a sizeable fee would make sense.

O’Rourke explained: “We know last season there was a big overhaul of players at Anfield with big-name signings coming in.

“Players were sacrificed to help fund that, and it’s probably going to be a similar case this year, I’m sure there’s a few players who will be moving on.

“You’ve got the likes of Curtis Jones, who hasn’t got long left on his contract at Anfield, so his situation could change in the summer transfer window.

“He’s not happy being a fringe player at Liverpool at the moment, he wants to be more involved so he could look to move on. There’s uncertainty about a few players in that Liverpool squad.”

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Aston Villa want Curtis Jones

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, was informed back on April 18 about the very real prospect of Jones joining Aston Villa.

Sources told us Jones is ‘preparing to leave Liverpool’, and Unai Emery’s side are putting the pieces in place to launch what’s being termed a ‘concrete offer’.

Villa and Liverpool have a recent history in the transfer market, having struck a deal last summer involving Harvey Elliott.

While that move has not gone to plan with Elliott barely featuring, sources suggest that relations between the two Premier League sides remain intact and healthy.

Liverpool have attempted to tie Jones down to a new contract, though with the player desiring an increased role – something the club cannot guarantee under Slot – talks on that front have stalled.

A summer sale is thus a distinct possibility, and aside from Villa, there’s also Tottenham, Newcastle and Inter Milan in the mix.

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