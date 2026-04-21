Liverpool manager Arne Slot now looks increasingly likely to remain as Reds manager into next season, with pundit Ally McCoist naming the single factor that will lead to his continuation at the helm, and despite another of the club’s former Spanish stars to rival Xabi Alonso as a future head coach of the club.

It’s been a bruising season for the reigning Premier League champions, who will soon surrender their title crown to either Arsenal or Manchester City and will also finish trophyless after failing to progress past the quarter-finals in any of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup or Champions League.

And with Liverpool suffering a titanic 16 defeats across all competitions this season, questions have been raised over the future of Slot on more than one occasion.

Indeed, TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool bosses will hold, as per usual, hold an internal review of their season, once the final ball has been kicked, in which the hierarchy will discuss not just upcoming transfer business, but also the future of Slot himself.

But after our correspondent, Graeme Bailey, was later joined by four other reporters in revealing that Slot has the green light to carry on, the Dutchman certainly looks safe for now

Now, McCoist has explained why securing Champions League football once again at Anfield – victory over Everton on Sunday means the Reds now have a seven-point buffer to sixth – will see him granted total authority to carry on.

When asked on talkSPORT if that Merseyside derby win would help him keep the job, McCoist said: “Yeah, I would think so. I think it was a big result for him. I do.

“I still think that the Champions League place is absolutely vital for Liverpool, and there would have been questions if Liverpool had not – and they’re not there yet, obviously – guaranteed Champions League football. I still think they’ll get there.”

McCoist added: “I think there will be one or two Liverpool fans, understandably, still a little bit concerned about the way the team has performed recently, but from Arne Slot’s point of view, I think he will be given the chance to get his team back together again for the start of the season and to go again.”

Despite that, Alonso continues to be linked with the Liverpool job, though he’s not the only former Reds star now being touted as a future option for the club…

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Next Liverpool manager: Fernando Torres tipped for Anfield job

Alonso has, of course, been strongly linked with the role, given his availability and the fact that the 44-year-old has openly admitted he would one day see himself returning to Anfield.

Now, however, one of Alonso’s former Liverpool teammates, in Fernando Torres, has also been touted as a future Reds manager.

And the claim comes from another former Premier League star, in former Tottenham Hotspur man, Fernando Llorente.

In an interview with Hajper, Llorente said: “Fernando Torres as Liverpool manager one day? Definitely.

“He’s taken a different path to Cesc Fabregas; he has been patient and has preferred to start little by little with the youth team, gaining experience.

“I think Fernando will become a great coach because he has had an incredible career, knows a lot about football and has surely been preparing for the right moment to make the jump.”

Torres is currently in charge of Atletico Madrid’s B side, leading them to third in their division this season.

Any job at Anfield for El Niño is likely to be much further down the line, and Liverpool’s immediate future looks to be a straight choice between Slot and Alonso.

However, Alonso has also been linked with the Manchester United job should Liverpool ignore him, though Llorente does not think that will happen.

“Knowing Xabi, I think he would prefer to manage Liverpool rather than Manchester United,” he said. “But right now, he is a coach without a team, and if Liverpool don’t need to change coaches and Manchester United do and they make him an offer, you never know.

“In football, anything can happen. We’ve seen many coaches manage their former club’s rivals.”

Another Spaniard also under consideration at Liverpool

While Slot does look safe for now, barring an almighty collapse across the remaining five games, the Reds have been doing their due diligence on other possible candidates.

And one name we can reveal who has caught their eye, and will also be a free agent this summer, is departing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

His football bears more than a passing resemblance to the high-press style that Jurgen Klopp employed at Anfield so he would be seen as a popular fit.

The fact that Richard Hughes also brought him to the Vitality Stadium and knows his agent well also lends itself to a potential move.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk also understands that Iraola, strongly linked with the Athletic Bilbao job, has let it be known that he is open to remaining in the Premier League were the right opportunity to come along.

On the subject of Hughes, TEAMtalk can confirm that the sporting director will be staying at Anfield this summer after the Scot rejected the opportunity to leave Anfield for a big-money Saudi Arabia job.

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