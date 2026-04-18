Aston Villa plan ‘concrete move’ for Liverpool midfielder who’s ready to ‘leave’

Curtis Jones is preparing to leave Liverpool this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding that Aston Villa are ready to step up their interest in the midfielder.

The 25-year-old, a product of Liverpool’s academy, is entering the final stages of his current deal, with just over 12 months remaining.

Contract talks have stalled, and sources indicate that Jones is now braced for a departure from his hometown club.

Interest in Jones is widespread. Inter Milan explored a move in January, while Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the England international midfielder.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that Aston Villa are positioning themselves strongly in the race and are keen to keep Jones in the Premier League.

Villa and Liverpool have a recent history in the transfer market, having struck a deal last summer involving Harvey Elliott.

While that move has not fully gone to plan, sources suggest that relations between the two Premier League clubs remain intact.

We understand that Villa are now preparing to make a concrete move for Jones, as they look to strengthen their midfield options ahead of next season.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are planning a significant reshuffle in midfield this summer, with both Jones and Alexis Mac Allister among the players most likely to depart as part of that overhaul.

Jones’s future is therefore set to be one of the key stories of the upcoming window, with Villa leading the chase, as Liverpool prepare for major changes in the centre of the park.

Jones has scored two goals and given two assists in 43 appearances for Liverpool this season.

The 25-year-old England international midfielder is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027.

Eduardo Camavinga is a player that Liverpool want to sign, and the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), will be delighted to learn Real Madrid’s latest stance on the France international midfielder.

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