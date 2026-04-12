Bruno Fernandes makes shock Ruben Amorim, Man Utd admission: ‘All of a sudden’…

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes believes the club were ‘building something’ under Ruben Amorim before the Red Devils ‘all of a sudden’ pulled the plug on his Old Trafford tenure.

The Portuguese coach was sacked in early January after just 14 months in charge, having led United to a 15th-placed Premier League finish last season, while they were also beaten by Tottenham in one of the worst Europa League finals in modern memory.

There were some improvements in the first half of the current campaign but Amorim was still shown the door, with Man Utd sitting sixth in the table at the time of his sacking.

It has to be said that a humiliating defeat to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, along with an early FA Cup exit didn’t help his cause, with INEOS finally deciding the time was right for a change.

That proved to be the right call, with United currently sitting third in the table under interim boss Michael Carrick. However, Fernandes has still appeared to question the decision to sack Amorim in the first place.

Asked what it will take for the club to challenge for major trophies once again, Fernandes told The Times: “Difficult to say because we changed manager.

“We were building something [under Ruben Amorim] and all of a sudden the club decided we need to change.

“And then with Michael [Carrick] we have this last spell where we’ve been great until now, with the opportunity of the Champions League next season.

“If we finish the way we want to finish, it’s going to look very good, but it’s still not the picture we want.

“[Can we] be the team we’ve been in this spell, but for a full season? Because anyone can be good in spells. Being good in the whole season is much more difficult.

“That’s something we haven’t done since I’m here. We need that consistency. In a full league, every point matters. Every small detail will make a difference.”

DON’T MISS: PFA player of the year ‘won already’ and he’s NOT at Arsenal or Man Utd

Amorim ‘deserves credit’ for Man Utd stint

While Amorim certainly drew plenty of criticism for his time in charge at Old Trafford, Fernandes was clearly not the only player who appreciated what he was trying to achieve.

Harry Maguire, who recently penning a contract extension with the club, told The Mirror: “I think Ruben was really good with me. I pretty much played every game under Ruben when I was fit.

“I don’t really have much bad to say about Ruben. I really like Ruben, I think he’s got great ideas. The ideas just didn’t work at Manchester United.

“I do believe he’ll go on and have an amazing career, and his next club he’ll probably go and win many, many football matches.

“It just didn’t click or work and I think us as players have got to take a lot of responsibility for that as well.

“But I think he has led the club in a direction, and I do think he deserves a lot of credit for that, where he’s built a good, solid squad and I do believe that he deserves credit for that.

“I spoke to him when he left. He wished us all the best. I’m sure he would have been upset, but I know he’s still really, really young and I’m sure he’s going to go on to great things in management.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

More Man Utd news: Bayern signing blow; Anderson signing ‘secret weapon’

Man Utd among Prem trio sent strong Bayern Munich message over signing elite midfielder – sources

Man Utd to use ‘secret weapon’ to win Elliot Anderson race as Carrick demands a second £100m signing

Brilliant Man Utd transfer could be back on with ‘agreed’ deal in serious jeopardy – report