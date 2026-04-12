Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in close contact with the agents of one of the Premier League’s top centre-backs, who is ready to green-light an exit this summer, although they will have to beat out competition from Manchester United and Chelsea to get a deal done.

Should they secure safety under new boss Robert De Zerbi, Spurs are expected to undergo a massive overhaul to an under-performing and injury-ravaged squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Securing survival is, of course, that main objective, starting with Sunday’s trip to Sunderland, especially with Tottenham now having slipped into the bottom three after West Ham’s rout of Wolves on Friday night.

Defensively, the north London outfit have been pretty shambolic for much of the campaign, with much-vaunted centre-back pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven playing well below their usual standards – when they’ve not been suspended or injured.

Both will definitely leave if Spurs go down, while there is a chance they could even go if the club stay up. Either way, De Zerbi is expected to sign at least one new central defender this summer, and the latest reports suggest a move for Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi is very much on the cards.

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto claims that the club’s new Italian boss will be given the tools to oversee an overhaul of his squad, with Tottenham firmly in the mix to sign Argentina international Senesi, alongside United and Chelsea.

Indeed, Moretto reports that Spurs chiefs are in ‘close contact’ and that ‘talks’ are taking place to secure a deal for the 28-year-old, who has been outstanding for Andoni Iraola’s men this season.

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Senesi ready to make huge transfer call

The Italian adds that the Premier League trio are ‘ahead of any other clubs in the race for his signature’, with the player now ‘about to’ make a decision on which club he is going to join.

Making that decision when it comes to joining Tottenham would be a big call from Senesi, although it’s hoped that De Zerbi will be a determining factor in that, given the free licence he gives centre-backs to play out from the back in his fluid system.

Of course, there is the major worry that Senesi could opt for Man Utd, given they are closing in on a return to Champions League football, though the way Chelsea hoard players these days is hardly an attractive selling-point for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

And while the report adds that Senesi’s transfer decision is ‘close’, it doesn’t make an awful lot of sense as to why he would want to make it now when there are still weeks of the season to go and so much remains undecided – especially when it comes to Tottenham’s Premier League status.

Any move for Senesi would almost certainly smash the club’s transfer record for a player TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month is also a major target for Liverpool.

However, objective number one is to remain in the top flight and then go to work on summer business from there.

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