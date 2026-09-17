Fabrizio Romano names ‘most likely’ club to poach JJ Gabriel from Man Utd

The likeliest club to sign JJ Gabriel has been named by Fabrizio Romano, and all things considered, it’s the best case scenario for Manchester United.

Gabriel, 15, has requested to have his registration at Man Utd ripped up and wishes to leave the club with immediate effect. Serious concerns over Gabriel’s long-term future at Old Trafford were exclusively broken by TEAMtalk back in August.

The Red Devils believe the situation can still be rectified and hope conversations with the player, his family and his camp can produce a change of heart.

However, the growing expectation is Gabriel will move on, thus removing one of the hottest prospects English football has ever produced from Man Utd’s system before he’s played a competitive match for the club.

Chelsea are known to be lurking with intent, while the Sun recently claimed Gabriel was ‘set’ to transfer to Man Utd’s bitter rivals, Manchester City.

Seeing Gabriel join another English side would be a nightmare scenario for United, and especially so if he didn’t even leave the city.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the expectation is Gabriel will leave England altogether and sign for one of Spain’s big two. Of the pair, it’s Real Madrid who are the frontrunners as it stands.

Real Madrid favourites to sign Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel

Romano explained: “Look, at this stage, my understanding, and I back what I said yesterday, is that Spain eventually, if he leaves, is going to be the most likely destination for JJ Gabriel.

“Spain, I mean, Real Madrid, Barcelona at this stage, if you are asking me today, Real Madrid are considered as the favourites to land JJ Gabriel, but Barcelona are also in contact.

“In terms of clubs calling, also many other top clubs called. Bayern called, PSG called, English clubs called as well.

“There was a feeling till yesterday in the media that maybe England could be the most likely destination.

“Why? Because Manchester City one year ago were very close to signing JJ Gabriel and then he decided to stay at Manchester United and continue at the club.

“But Manchester City were really this close to signing JJ Gabriel, so it was not just a conversation or a negotiation.

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“Then he changed his mind at the final minutes and decided to stay at Utd. So, my understanding is that now the most likely destination is Spain.

“Real Madrid and Barcelona are discussing completely different projects and pathways for the boy, so obviously it’s going be on him, on his family, on his camp, to decide what’s the best solution, but, for sure, Spain today is seen as the most attractive destination for the boy, waiting to understand what’s going to happen because I can repeat, as of today, Wednesday, Manchester United are yet to give up.

“And so, it’s a story we have to follow till the very end with Real Madrid and Barcelona both.”

If Gabriel were to move to Real Madrid, it’s conceivable Man Utd may never line up against the player unless drawn to play Los Blancos in the Champions League.