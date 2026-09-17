Leeds United’s in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin can expect to be included in the latest England squad for their upcoming Nations League matches, TEAMtalk understands, while a third Whites star is also in contention to join goalkeeper James Trafford in Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

The Whites have enjoyed a rock-solid start to the new season and currently sit third after thrashing Newcastle 4-1 at Elland Road on Monday evening.

That result means Daniel Farke’s side have eight points from their opening four games, behind only Arsenal and Manchester City, and fulfilling their early season billing as potential European contenders.

While several players have stood out for Leeds so far, it was the performance of Calvert-Lewin at centre-forward which got most people talking.

Having led the line with aplomb and bullied Newcastle’s defenders throughout, the striker had two goals before half-time – the first of which has since been credited to him by the Premier League’s dubious goals committee after teammate Jayden Bogle initially was awarded it.

That takes the 29-year-old to three goals for the campaign – and joint-second behind Erling Haaland – and with Jamie Carragher left hugely impressed and asking if there is a more in-form English striker in the Premier League right now.

As a result, the noises around Calvert-Lewin earning an England recall have grown particularly loud this week and, having done some digging into the situation, TEAMtalk has been informed that the 12-cap striker will be back in when Tuchel names his squad on Friday for upcoming Nations League games against Spain, Czechia (home and away) and Croatia.

With goalkeeper Trafford another shoo-in for selection, Leeds’ £40m summer signing will be hoping for a chance to build on his two caps to date, albeit while competing with undisputed No.1 Jordan Pickford and the man Tuchel has favoured as his second choice so far, Dean Henderson.

In addition to Calvert-Lewin, we’ve also asked sources about the chances of Jayden Bogle earning his maiden first call-up off the back of some standout performances this season, though it is the merits of a fourth Leeds star which are also coming under the microscope…

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James Justin could join DCL and Trafford in England squad

Speaking to a source, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey says he has “heard whispers” that versatile Leeds defender James Justin is strongly in contention for a recall…

Per Bailey, England’s coaches “like Justin a lot”, with the defender’s ability to cover the entire back line especially pleasing.

Justin has already featured for Leeds this season as an underlapping right-sided centre-half in a three-man backline, while also covering for the injured Gabriel Gudmundsson at left wing-back early in the campaign.

Leeds also used him, on occasions, as a right-sided wing-back last season.

The 28-year-old star has proved every inch a £10m bargain for Leeds since his move from Leicester in August 2025, making 36 appearances so far and weighing in with a not-too-shabby four goals.

Justin has one England cap to his name so far, earned way back in June 2022 against Hungary, meaning his recall could end a run of some 51 months since his solitary outing for his country.

As for Bogle, sources confirmed he had been watched, but were less certain of his chances of a call-up, particularly with Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, who Tuchel likes, now back to fitness.

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Farke, meanwhile, has been championing the causes of his Leeds stars this week after advising his compatriot Tuchel that he could do far worse than look to Elland Road to freshen up his squad.

Starting with Calvert-Lewin, Farke told a press conference: “He’s a handful and tough for every defender.

“He’s difficult to play against. He’s at a top fitness level. You can see he plays with confidence and a good rhythm, but also benefits from a really strong team and players who work for him.

“Dominic is a crucial player, and if he shows this type of form, he’s definitely one of the best strikers in this league. It’s the best league in the world and that more or less sums up what I think about him as a player.”

Asked about the credentials of Calvert-Lewin, Farke was also quick to push the claims of his other players too.

“Definitely realistic,” he said, before adding: “But there are a few other names on my mind with an English passport after a performance like this.”