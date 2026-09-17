Rodrygo reaches decision on joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in January

Fabrizio Romano has reported whether Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is willing to join Arsenal in the January transfer window and play under Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

On September 17, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal are in contact with Rodrygo’s camp.

Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season, held talks over a deal for Rodrygo for the summer of 2026 before he suffered an ACL tear against Getafe in March 2026.

The 25-year-old Brazil international winger is still on the sidelines, but sources have told us that he hopes to be back to full fitness by Christmas.

Transfer guru Romano has backed our report about the progress that Rodrygo is making from his long-term injury.

The Italian journalist has added that Rodrygo has no plans to leave Real Madrid for Arsenal in the January transfer window.

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Rodrygo wants Real Madrid stay amid Arsenal interest

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Now, what I can say is that for sure, the mission for Rodrygo is to return to the pitch.

“Rodrygo wants to get back on the pitch, get in the best conditions possible.

“There is a feeling he can be ahead of time in terms of schedule to be back as soon as possible.

“There was an original indication of February as the right month to see Rodrygo back on the pitch.

“Now the feeling at Real Madrid is that by the end of 2026, let’s say December, maybe January, he could be already available for Jose Mourinho.

“Obviously, they will not force anything because they want Rodrygo to be 100% fit after the serious injury he suffered.

“On Arsenal, for sure, he’s a player they wanted in summer 2025, but was not possible.

“In summer 2025, the real possibility for Rodrygo Goes was Manchester City.

“Manchester City at that point were considering Rodrygo if Savinho left the club, but Savinho ended up staying and then he joined Tottenham this summer.

“So, at the moment about Arsenal, I cannot say anything else there is not appreciation.

“Obviously, they like the player, but now is not time for movements because in January nothing will happen.

“Rodrygo will stay.

“In the summer, is way too early to predict anything.

“What I can guarantee is that Rodrygo is really grateful with Real Madrid for how they are helping him and trusting him and believing in him, despite a difficult moment in terms of injury.

“And so, at the moment, the situation remains under control.”

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