Glazers reach decision on selling Man Utd stakes before new stadium is built

Sources close to Manchester United have told TEAMtalk that the Glazer family are unlikely to sell their controlling stake before the club’s their new stadium is completed.

Joel and Avram Glazer, who retain majority ownership, are understood to believe that a new ground will lift the club’s overall value into the £8-10billion range, maximising the return on their long-term investment.

According to those familiar with the family’s thinking, on-pitch performance is not regarded as important as commercial success.

The Glazers are said to prioritise the business potential of the stadium project, increased matchday revenue, hospitality, and surrounding developments over immediate sporting success.

With plans for a new home ground progressing, they are understood to be happy to wait rather than accept a lower valuation in the current market.

Spending most of their time in the US and never near the troubles at United, they are able to keep their stake whilst ignoring the noise.

The position of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS is viewed differently. Ratcliffe, whose minority stake has given INEOS day-to-day control of football operations, is described by sources as still motivated to remain at the club and deliver success on the pitch.

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Sir Jim Ratcliffe stance on selling Man Utd stakes also revealed

Despite Ratcliffe’s commitment to United, sources suggest he could be persuaded to sell his shares if presented with a sufficiently attractive offer, particularly if broader ownership talks gather pace.

Interest in that minority stake will never go away. United and England legend David Beckham is keen to pursue the shares as part of a US-based consortium.

At the same time, significant appetite continues to exist from the Middle East, with multiple parties understood to have maintained interest regarding potential bids.

Sources state that if the door opens for a deal, they expect Qatar to be back at the table.

For supporters, this means a longer period of Glazer majority ownership, with the new stadium the key factor in determining both the timing and the size of any future sale.

It won’t be the news fans want to hear but the reality is United is a investment and business to the American owners, not a football club loved by millions of fans.

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