Man City prioritising big deal for versatile defender flourishing at Coventry

Manchester City are delighted with the progress being made by defensive prospect Stephen Mfuni during his loan spell at Coventry City and are preparing a new long-term contract for the highly-rated youngster, TEAMtalk understands.

The 18-year-old Wigan-born defender has been in City’s academy since Under-9s and has long been regarded as a player with huge potential.

A naturally left-footed defender, Mfuni has developed into a versatile option who is comfortable operating at centre-back or filling in at left-back, making him an attractive prospect for the club’s long-term plans.

We understand that Coventry battled a number of rivals to secure his signature on loan, with the Sky Blues convincing both City and the player that the CBS Arena would be the ideal place for the next stage of his development.

Mfuni had previously spent time on loan at Watford last season, but his move to Coventry has provided another important opportunity to gain senior experience.

Indeed, City were contemplating keeping the defender as his progress continued; such was the impression he had made within the club.

However, they ultimately felt that regular first-team football would be the best next step, and that decision is already looking a positive one.

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Mfuni has flourished under Frank Lampard at Coventry, with his performances further strengthening City’s belief that he has the attributes to become a significant player in the future.

The defender has made five Premier League appearances for Coventry so far, starting their last two games after establishing himself in Lampard’s starting XI.

Man City planning new deal for Stephen Mfuni

We understand that Manchester City have been keeping close tabs on his development throughout the loan and are now planning discussions over a new contract.

Mfuni’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, although City do have an option to extend it. However, that is unlikely to be needed, with a fresh long-term agreement now in the offing.

The club regard him as a huge talent and are keen to secure his future before interest from elsewhere develops further.

We understand that there is already awareness of Mfuni’s progress abroad, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs keeping an eye on his development and potential.

Bayern, now under the guidance of City legend Vincent Kompany, are particularly familiar with the type of defensive talent emerging from the Premier League champions’ academy, while PSG are also aware of the youngster’s growing reputation.

For City, however, the priority is clear: they want to keep hold of a defender they have nurtured since childhood and believe has a bright future ahead.

His impressive progress at Coventry has strengthened that conviction, and the club are now preparing to reward his development with a new long-term deal.

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