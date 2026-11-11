Man Utd: Pochettino to help decide whether ELEVEN players should stay or go

Incoming Manchester United manager, Mauricio Pochettino, will have a say in deciding the futures of eight stars in the short-term, and three more in the longer-term, according to a report.

Man Utd’s high-ranking officials met in Monaco on Wednesday to iron out their managerial plans. The expectation as of this article’s publication is Michael Carrick will be sacked and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

INEOS want to inform Carrick of their decision face-to-face, meaning he’s expected to officially lose his job not today, but on Thursday.

An agreement with Pochettino has already been struck, and Man Utd must now contact his current employers, the USA national side, regarding their intention to activate his $10m release clause.

Pochettino will inherit an overhyped and underperforming squad with more questions than answers.

A defensive revamp has long since been pencilled in for 2027, though regarding exits, there could be more than just defenders who leave in the near future.

According to the latest from Flashscore and their reporter, Dean Jones, Man Utd with the help of Pochettino will come together to make decisions on whether eight players should stay or go in 2027.

Eight stars could leave Man Utd in 2027

The eight whose futures will be determined next year are Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Mason Mount and Noussair Mazraoui.

The first four players on that list are in the final year of their current contracts. Fabrizio Romano states the overwhelming expectation is Shaw will leave next summer, while Martinez is understood to want out.

The final four on the eight-man list are out of contract in the summer of 2028. Per the report, United aim to get better at offloading sub-standard players who aren’t in their long-term thinking while they’re still under contract and have value.

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Beyond those eight stars, longer-term decisions will have to be made on Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee, according to the report.

Aside from giving input on what’s shaping up to be mass player turnover, Pochettino will also be tasked with achieving three aims at Old Trafford.

A prior update from Flashscore claimed INEOS want the Argentine to raise standards, restore authority in the dressing room, and establish a clearer identity.