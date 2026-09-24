Hussain Sajwani reaches decision on buying Man Utd stakes from Glazers

Emirati billionaire businessman Hussain Sajwani has no interest in buying stakes in Manchester United, according to a journalist.

There have been rumours circulating on social media about new investment in Man Utd.

The Glazer family owns the majority of Man Utd, while INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a minority stakeholder in the Premier League club.

While the Glazers retain majority financial stakes in Man Utd, it is INEOS and Ratcliffe that control the day-to-day operations of the Premier League club.

There have been rumours on social media, especially X, that Sajwani is considering buying stakes in Man Utd.

Sajwani is an Emirati billionaire businessman and the founder of the property development company, DAMAC Properties.

According to Forbes, as of March 2026, Sajwani’s net worth is estimated at $15.3billion (£11.6bn, 13.45bn).

The unfounded rumours have been suggesting that the Glazers are considering selling some or all of their stakes in Man Utd, with Sajwani ready to buy them.

Hussain Sajwani NOT interested in Man Utd stakes

However, according to Sportico journalist Łukasz Bączek, who has 31,500 followers on X, the Sajwani family is not interested in buying any stakes in Man Utd.

Bączek posted on X at 9:48pm on September 22 in response to the rumour: “This is another fake news story.

“As I reported a few weeks ago, the Sajwani family is not interested in purchasing any football club or acquiring a stake in one, including Manchester United.”

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