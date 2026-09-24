Man Utd make Joaquin Seys decision with INEOS committed to new left-back signing

Man Utd remain on the hunt for a new left-back

Manchester United have decided to continue keeping close tabs on Belgian international left-back Joaquin Seys, with the Club Brugge defender remaining on the club’s radar after impressing their recruitment team, TEAMtalk understands.

Seys, as TEAMtalk revealed over the summer, was prominent on United’s shortlist as they searched for a new option to provide competition and back-up for Luke Shaw.

United’s preferred targets were Nathaniel Brown and then Lewis Hall, but neither deal materialised.

Bayern Munich eventually secured Brown, while Newcastle United remained adamant Hall was not for sale before the England international subsequently signed a new contract at St James’ Park.

That forced United to explore alternative options, and TEAMtalk understands Seys was one player who particularly appealed to Jason Wilcox’s recruitment team.

We understand that United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is an admirer of the 21-year-old and continues to appreciate his qualities.

That interest has been backed up by further scouting, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that United had representatives in attendance for Club Brugge’s most recent clash with Genk.

Brugge ran out 3-0 winners and Seys produced an outstanding performance, helping his side keep a clean sheet while also creating two of their goals.

His contribution underlined why he remains of interest to United, with the Belgian offering the attacking qualities and defensive reliability the club have been looking for in the left-back position.

Man Utd closely tracking Joaquin Seys

Seys has continued to develop his reputation at Club Brugge and has also established himself at international level with Belgium, further strengthening his profile among leading European clubs.

United remain committed to monitoring their options at left-back, and TEAMtalk understands Seys is still firmly on their radar.

The club are not alone in scouting the full-back, but the continued presence of United representatives demonstrates that their interest has not gone away since the summer.

With Brown and Hall both unavailable, Seys remains one of the alternatives United could revisit as they assess their defensive options and look for a long-term solution alongside Shaw.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly made contact for the signing of a 21-year-old Argentinian star.

Plus, the Red Devils seemingly have a plan to stop dazzling young talent JJ Gabriel from joining Barcelona.