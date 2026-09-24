FSG could cancel pre-agreed Liverpool signing with major decision looming – report

Liverpool’s chiefs have doubts about signing Ronald Araujo from Barcelona permanently despite the versatile defender’s excellent start at Anfield, according to reports.

The 27-year-old joined on an initial season-long loan deal, and the Reds can make the move permanent for €55million (£47m / $62.5m), with an agreement on that fee already reached with Barcelona.

Araujo didn’t start in Liverpool’s first two Premier League matches but has now been brought into the starting XI by Andoni Iraola.

The Uruguayan, despite naturally being a centre-back, has started at right-back in Liverpool’s last three league fixtures, and appears to have moved ahead of Jeremie Frimpong in the pecking order.

However, despite him making the position his own in recent matches, according to Spanish outlet SPORT, as cited by Barca Universal, a permanent deal for Araujo is ‘difficult’.

That is because the deal would ‘conflict with the recruitment strategy of the club’s owners’, per the report.

Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), tend to make ‘major financial investments in players they believe have greater long-term market potential.’ FSG are said to be reluctant to pay the £47million fee required to make Araujo’s signing permanent.

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Andoni Iraola ‘very happy’ with Ronald Araujo amid speculation

Liverpool do still have plenty of time to make up their mind on Araujo.

Andoni Iraola, providing he remains in charge after this season, will of course have some say on whether the defender stays, even if FSG do have doubts over the financial implications.

Judging by Iraola’s recent comments on Araujo, the coach couldn’t be more happy with his performances so far.

“I’m very happy for him,” Iraola said after Araujo’s first start for Liverpool. “Because the first time I talked to him – we knew each other because we played against each other but not personally – sometimes you talk to a player and you can feel straight away that everything was positive.

“I think he needed this kind of change. [He] has come with humility, is coming from also a big club, experienced player.

“We need you right-back, we need you centre-back, if we need him in every other position, I think he’s ready to do it.

“Physically also, he’s played probably more minutes than we expected, being so early in the season, and he’s showing [he is] robust. It is still early but he’s finishing the games in a good place physically – he’s not cramping.

“Especially when you are a centre-back and you have to play wide as a right-back, the demands physically are different. Probably [it] is more demanding and he’s assuming these efforts well.

“I like his spirit. Now I’m pushing him to learn a little bit the language because a good way for us to use his experience is if he could communicate better with the teammates and use all the experience that he has, but I suppose it will take some time.”

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