£60m Liverpool star is now main man in the dressing room along with Virgil van Dijk after Mo Salah exit

Dominik Szoboszlai has replaced Mohamed Salah as Liverpool’s most influential player in the dressing along with Virgil van Dijk, according to a report, as former Anfield star Vladimir Smicer gives his verdict on the Hungary international midfielder.

Szoboszlai has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2023, when he joined from RB Leipzig for £60million.

The Hungary international midfielder has made 154 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career, scoring 31 goals and providing 26 assists in the process.

In July 2016, Szoboszlai signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

Szoboszlai has been a regular in the Liverpool midfield under new manager Andoni Iraola.

The 25-year-old has scored one goal in five Premier League appearances and has found the back of the net once in one Champions League start for Liverpool so far this season.

Szoboszlai has scored three goals in seven matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far this campaign.

It has now emerged that Szoboszlai has replaced Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool dressing room as the most influential figure along with Van Dijk.

Salah left Liverpool at the end of last season, and, according to The Touchline, which has 1.7million followers on X, Szoboszlai’s importance in the team has grown since.

The Touchline wrote on X at 1:30pm on September 24: “EXCLUSIVE: Dominik Szoboszlai, along with Virgil van Dijk, has become Liverpool’s main man in the dressing room after Mohamed Salah left the club.

“Liverpool see him as a leader among his peers, despite the short time Szoboszlai has at the club.

“He is to be treated as the team’s core for the long run, sources say, due to what he brings to the table off the pitch too.”

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Dominik Szoboszlai backed to become Steven Gerrard’s successor at Liverpool

Smicer has also been hugely impressed with Szoboszlai and believes that he could become the successor of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Goal quotes the former Liverpool star as saying: “Will Dominik Szoboszlai succeed Virgil van Dijk to become the next captain of Liverpool?

“One day, yes. I can see it.

“It’s difficult to compare him as a player and as a captain to Steven Gerrard because Stevie G was grounded in Liverpool.

“He grew up in Liverpool.

“There was always that connection between the club, the city, the fans and Stevie G.

“It was something very special.

“Even the players in the Liverpool dressing room felt that and knew how it worked.

“Szobo has been at Liverpool for three years and Stevie G spent his whole life at Liverpool but he’s on the right path to follow in Stevie’s footsteps, and I think Stevie loves to watch Szobo play for Liverpool. If one day we say that Szobo is Stevie G’s successor, I don’t think he would be against that.”

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