Man Utd on pole to bring sensational £55m left-back to England

Manchester United are the best-placed Premier League club in the race to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, according to a report.

Davies was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in 2025, but he ended that speculation by signing a new five-year contract in February of that year. However, there is now renewed talk about the Canadian superstar leaving Bayern, with Man Utd searching for an elite new left-back.

The Red Devils contacted Newcastle United over the potential availability of Lewis Hall in the summer, only to be swiftly knocked back.

Newcastle have since managed to agree a fresh contract with Hall, which has forced Man Utd to identify other targets.

Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell, RB Leipzig star David Raum and Alejandro Balde of Barcelona have all impressed Man Utd scouts, but Michael Carrick’s side could go in an exciting new direction by swooping for Davies.

As per German source Fussball News, United are the Premier League side showing the ‘most concrete interest’ in landing Davies.

The 25-year-old is ‘on the radar’ of fellow English clubs Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, but United’s interest is described as ‘serious’.

Instead, United will face the strongest competition for Davies from LaLiga titans Real Madrid and Barcelona.

United, Madrid and Barca have all made ‘initial inquiries through intermediaries’ to try and tee up a possible deal for the flyer.

The report claims Bayern are ‘now more open to a potential departure’ than they were in 2025.

Vincent Kompany’s side supposedly want €60-65m (£51-55m) to sell Davies. If that price tag is true, then it could represent fantastic value for his potential suitors.

Alphonso Davies would be elite Man Utd signing

Davies is a world-class left-back who has won seven Bundesliga titles and one Champions League with Bayern.

Davies is almost unstoppable when in full flow as he can breeze past opposition players using his blistering speed.

He uses this pace to set up his team-mates with accurates crosses, and to keep opposition wingers quiet.

United were previously linked with Davies in May, though German journalist Christian Falk reported at the time that the full-back intends to stay in Bavaria.

As such, United would have to work hard to convince Davies to leave Bayern and also pick them over the likes of Madrid or Barca.

Meanwhile, a United flop has reportedly said yes to a January exit.