Liverpool exploring deal for Barcelona ‘orchestrator’ who’d provide instant fix for big Iraola problem

Liverpool are considering a move to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal in the January window, per a reporter in Spain, who has outlined why declining minutes for the 19-year-old could present Julian Ward with an ideal opportunity to pounce on his signing.

The Reds have made a bright start to life under new manager Andoni Iraola, and the fact they remain unbeaten after seven games in all competitions is testament to the immediate impact he has made at Anfield.

That start is even more impressive given he has inherited a Liverpool side which is far from perfect, and with a squad still very much in need of some serious upgrades.

Indeed, in an ideal world, Liverpool still need two new full-backs, a permanent heir to Mohamed Salah on the right wing and at least one new midfielder who can truly bring to life the Spaniard’s high-tempo demands from his engine room.

Clearly not everyone is suited to that way of playing, and with Arne Slot regular Ryan Gravenberch condemned to the bench in recent weeks, Curtis Jones sold and Wataru Endo not having been given a minute, midfield upgrades are very much on the agenda at Anfield.

To that end, a report on Friday named Liverpool as clear favourites to sign Lamine Camara from Monaco next year, with a reporter revealing why Chelsea have decided to back away from a potential deal.

However, with Monaco now placing a hefty fee on his head, the Reds are considering alternative options – and now reports in Spain claim Bernal has very much entered their thinking.

Per Spanish reporter Juan Jesus, via X, Liverpool’s new sporting director Ward has been alerted by an apparent willingness by Barcelona to sell the player in the January window, with the player limited to just 319 minutes of football in all competitions so far this season and with ‘a sale in the winter window not ruled out’.

And with Frenkie de Jong nearing his return from injury, the 19-year-old is expected to be shunted even further down Hansi Flick’s pecking order and with the LaLiga giants always looking for ways to balance the books, seeing the potential exit of the teenager as one potential avenue.

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Marc Bernal – how the midfield ‘orchestrator’ would perfectly suit Liverpool

Iraola’s side, and in particular the midfield, currently lack a player capable of doing the ugly side of the game and, in truth, have probably not had a player truly excellent at doing so ever since the club cashed in on Fabinho three summers ago.

As a result, the Reds have, at times, been left exposed on turnovers, with Newcastle in particular, on the first weekend of the season, showing how vulnerable they are when possession is turned over.

That has left Alexis Mac Allister as the deepest midfield option on occasion, but tracking back and tackling from a defensive midfield role is not really where the Argentine excels.

That is where Bernal, or a player like him, could certainly excel at Anfield, and it’s a position that both Iraola and Ward will be eager to address in upcoming windows.

Bola Atta, writing for Tactical Football Analysis, has emphasised how the midfield ‘orchestrator’ would be perfect for the Reds.

He explained: “Marc Bernal embodies the modern defensive midfielder in FC Barcelona’s 4-3-3 system.

“His role within Hansi Flick tactics extends beyond simply positioning himself in front of the defence; he is the primary pivot, orchestrating play and controlling the match’s tempo.

“In most of his matches, he plays as a single pivot, providing the team with stability in build-up play.”

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On the player’s flexibility to adapt to different scenarios, he added: “However, in certain situations, particularly against high-pressing teams, he becomes part of a double pivot to secure the ball out of the back.

“Marc Bernal demonstrates a keen understanding of timing, avoiding impulsive forward runs and maintaining his position behind the ball to ensure a constant flow of play.

“The most important aspect of his role is his ability to link the three lines of defence, midfield, and attack, as he constantly moves to provide passing angles, either horizontally to widen the field or vertically to support the advance.”