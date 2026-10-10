Tottenham wowed by goal-a-game striker as £85m swoop becomes top priority – report

Tottenham Hotspur have been deeply impressed by Benfica frontman Vangelis Pavlidis, though north London is not his most likely destination in 2027, according to a report.

Pavlidis joined Benfica from AZ for €18million in summer 2024 after notching 80 goals in 137 games while in the Netherlands. The striker has continued his brilliant scoring rate while at Benfica, as his record for the club stands at 74 goals and 22 assists from 123 appearances.

This season is shaping up to be the most prolific of Pavlidis’ career, as he has already registered 14 goals and three assists in just 13 matches so far.

If the Greek international can continue that deadly form, then he could secure a transfer to a top European club next year.

CaughtOffside claim Tottenham ‘have been scouting Pavlidis extensively’.

Spurs have made the capture of a new centre-forward a ‘top priority for January’, and Pavlidis has become a key target after wowing their scouts.

However, there will be plenty of competition for the 27-year-old. The report adds that Aston Villa and Fulham are the other Premier League clubs tracking him, while Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan are all in the mix, too.

Barca ‘have the edge’ for Pavlidis as such a transfer would be ‘really tempting’ for him.

Hansi Flick’s side failed to sign Julian Alvarez over the summer and could now turn to Pavlidis as a more lethal option compared to Gabriel Jesus.

CO warn interested clubs that Benfica will not sell Pavlidis in January, so any deal will have to wait until next summer.

His contract includes a huge €100m (£85m) exit clause, which puts Benfica in a very strong position.

Signing Pavlidis would help to bolster Roberto De Zerbi’s striker ranks, as Spurs’ attack has looked blunt so far this season.

READ MORE – Tottenham: De Zerbi reveals Van de Ven, Van Hecke fitness updates vs Man Utd; minor Maddison setback

Pavlidis could become next Tottenham striker

Pavlidis would mainly compete with Omar Marmoush and Dominic Solanke for a starting spot up front.

Richarlison is highly likely to leave in January as he has failed to make De Zerbi’s Premier League squad for the campaign.

Marmoush was brought in over the summer on a loan-to-buy deal worth £60m, but Spurs clearly feel more firepower is needed in attack.

Solanke is a good Premier League striker when fit, but he has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, Spurs have discovered their chances of landing a Spanish striker in January.

Plus, a third Spurs player is now thought to be on Juventus’ radar.