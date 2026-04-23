Manchester United have just received an ‘audacious’ new ‘offer’ from Barcelona for Marcus Rashford, and a report has explained why they’re giving serious consideration to accepting it, even though it’s far from ideal.

Put simply, Man Utd want rid of Rashford, but getting big earners off the books on their terms is something United have found increasingly tricky in the post-Ferguson era.

Rashford, 28, is on loan at Barcelona where up until recently, he’d been thriving. He’s bagged 12 goals and 13 assists across all competitions, and making those numbers all the more impressive is the fact he’s not always been a regular starter.

The terms of the agreement contain an option to buy worth €30m / £26m. Barca want Rashford back next year, Man Utd want Rashford gone, and Rashford has already agreed personal terms with Barca.

But what should be a straightforward transfer to make is becoming more and more complicated by the day.

The Athletic recently revealed Barcelona have ‘cooled’ their interest in signing Rashford outright for two reasons.

Firstly, they’re baulking at the cost (€30m), and secondly, Rashford hasn’t performed all that well in recent weeks when deputising for the injured Raphinha.

It’s been widely reported Barcelona were hesitant to pay up, while at the same time, it’s been widely reported Man Utd will stick to their guns and demand Barca cough up the pre-agreed €30m option.

But according to the latest from The Mirror, Barcelona have now proposed a second loan spell which Man Utd are begrudgingly considering saying yes to.

An ‘audacious offer’ to re-sign Rashford on loan for the 2026/27 season – rather than trigger the buy option – has been received back at Old Trafford.

Why Man Utd could accept cheeky Barcelona offer

It’s stressed Man Utd would just much rather sell, but because Rashford is about to get a pay rise, they’re warming to another loan to simply get his salary off the books for another season.

As is the case with most Man Utd contracts, the players’ wages rise or fall depending on whether Man Utd are in the Champions League.

United are virtually a lock to qualify for next year’s tournament, meaning Rashford’s salary is about to receive a sizeable bump.

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Man Utd are reportedly wary of being stuck with a player who doesn’t want to be there, who is extremely highly paid, and who in reality, probably wouldn’t get in the team ahead of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo right now anyway.

United wanted to sell Rashford and put the £26m towards new signings of their own. But with Barcelona’s constant stalling seemingly unnerving United, it’s now entirely possible Rashford re-joins Barca on loan again and a permanent decision on his future is delayed for another 12 months.

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