Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe personally wants to get rid of Manuel Ugarte at the end of the season, according to a report, as sources tell TEAMtalk the names of the clubs that are keen on the midfielder.

Under interim manager Michael Carrick, Man Utd look set to qualify for the Champions League next season, with the Red Devils currently third in the Premier League table.

Carrick has revitalised a number of the Man Utd players who were not at their best under then-manager Ruben Amorim, including midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

However, Ugarte has continued to struggle, with the Uruguay international midfielder failing to establish himself in Carrick’s starting line-up.

Even when Ugarte has been given chances, the 24-year-old has failed to make the most of them, as was the case against Leeds United at Old Trafford on April 13.

Man Utd lost the Premier League game 2-1, with Ugarte playing for the entire 90 minutes.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe watched the game live from the Old Trafford directors’ box and was not impressed with the midfielder, who cost the Red Devils £50.5million (€58m, $68.2m) when they signed him from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024.

The report has stated: ‘United will still need to raise funds through sales and Manuel Ugarte is prominent in thoughts.

‘Ugarte, signed in a £50.5m deal from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, has not established himself at all and is set to be made available for transfer.

‘Ratcliffe is said to be of the view the 25-year-old should be sold, a stance underlined by his view from the Old Trafford directors’ box for the Leeds game, which Ugarte started in place of the injured Mainoo.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Manuel Ugarte wants to leave Man Utd – sources

TEAMtalk can confirm that Man Utd are open to selling Ugarte in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 6 that Man Utd are ‘ready to approve’ the sale of Ugarte.

Sources have told us that Ugarte himself is willing to leave Man Utd at the end of the season and move to a club where he would get regular playing time.

We understand that Man Utd interim manager Carrick rates Ugarte highly and has enjoyed working with him, but the midfielder is still keen on finding a new club.

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray are pushing hard to secure the services of the former PSG midfielder.

There is interest in the midfielder from Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur as well.

Juventus are keen on Ugarte, too, but, as things stand, a move to Galatasaray is the most likely outcome for the Man Utd midfielder’s future.

While Man Utd co-owners INEOS are ready to offload Ugate for good, the Red Devils are determined to keep hold of another midfielder.