Leeds boss Daniel Farke has been offered a Liverpool star who has no future under Arne Slot

Leeds United are one of five Premier League sides to have been approached over a possible deal for Harvey Elliott this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, though the player’s preference to earn a second chance at Liverpool has been instantly batted away by the continued presence of one man.

The 23-year-old playmaker has suffered a wasted year of his career, having joined Aston Villa on loan with a view to a permanent £35m move, but having soon been told by Unai Emery that he had no future at Villa Park.

With that arrangement containing an obligation to make permanent if he made 10 appearances, the Midlands’ side have left Elliott kicking his heels on the sidelines as they look to restrict his game time and therefore block reaching that trigger point. So far this season, Elliott has racked up just 110 minutes of Premier League football.

With Elliott due to return to Anfield this summer, but having been told he has no future with the Reds, Liverpool will seek to find a solution for the player who just last year appeared to have the football world at his feet just last summer.

Per our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, though, that has not stopped Elliott’s agent asking Liverpool if there is any chance of salvation at Anfield, by way of a second chance to impress Arne Slot next season.

Sadly, however, that has been deemed unlikely. And with Slot due to remain in the Liverpool hotseat for a third season, with the Dutchman looking likely to hang on to his role despite strong speculation of the sack, any Elliott plea will fall on deaf ears.

And the message coming out of Liverpool right now is that a move elsewhere would be in all parties’ best interests.

In light of that, Bailey can reveal that Elliott’s people are working on several possible moves within the Premier League, and while Leeds are among those to have been approached, long-term interest from another has now dried up…

READ MORE: Leeds tipped to sign £35m Liverpool outcast Elliott in stunning summer move as expert reveals truths

Agent working on Liverpool exit solution for Harvey Elliott

Indeed, with Elliott seeing the Liverpool door slammed shut on him, his agency are looking at another Premier League side where the 23-year-old can reignite his career.

And Bailey can confirm that Leeds are one of the clubs that have been approached about his potential signing this summer, though the Whites are yet to decide on a move, with their major focus lying elsewhere and with the club yet to learn about Liverpool’s demands over a fee.

But in addition to Leeds, Elliott’s people have also reached out to Brighton and Brentford over a potential move, with both clubs potentially needing larger squads to help them cope with the demands of European football, should they qualify this season.

Another potential option is Fulham – the club where Elliott first made his name as a record-breaking teenager – though their January signing of Oscar Bobb from Manchester City means the Cottagers are unlikely to sanction such a move.

Another likely dead end comes at Newcastle. The Magpies have held a long-standing interest in Elliott and were among the clubs who considered a move last summer, prior to his move to Aston Villa.

However, we’re told the Magpies’ interest has now dried up, and the player looks unlikely to be on the move to Tyneside.

As the transfer window approaches and with Elliott’s people actively seeking a solution, they will hope to get ahead of the curve and quickly arrange their client’s next move to get his career back on track and put behind him the most frustrating of years for him.

Despite the approach to Leeds, their priorities are likely to lie elsewhere, with the Whites allocating the vast sums of their budget on a new goalkeeper, a new striker and a left-sided defender to cover and compete with Pascal Struijk.

With regards to the latter, we exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Leeds are confident of securing their first summer signing with a £26m star ‘keen on the move’ after weekend talks with the Whites.

As for a Leeds move for Elliott, that possibility has already been played down by a man with close ties to Elland Road.

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