Man Utd react after Mauricio Pochettino tells hierarchy to sack Jason Wilcox

Manchester United have reacted to new head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s request to have Jason Wilcox sacked as the director of football of the Red Devils, according to a report.

Pochettino has been appointed the new manager of Man Utd following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

Carrick was relieved of his duties this week, with the Red Devils in the Premier League bottom three.

Man Utd announced this week that Pochettino will take over at Old Trafford as head coach from November 18 after the current international break.

Pochettino is in charge of the USA national football team at the moment.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd co-owners, the Glazer family and INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe, approved the appointment of Pochettino.

Eddie Howe was another leading candidate for the Man Utd managerial role, with Wilcox a keen admirer of the former Newcastle United.

Bailey reported on November 13: “TEAMtalk understands United made their decisive move over the weekend after owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family approved the appointment recommended by director of football Jason Wilcox.

“There had been suggestions that the club’s ownership had rejected some of Wilcox’s initial recommendations, including Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.

“However, United sources have pushed back strongly against those claims, insisting that the appointment process was not a case of Wilcox’s preferred candidates being dismissed by the owners.

“Howe was prominent in United’s thinking during the search, but we are told the situation changed once the club became aware of Pochettino’s interest and his willingness to walk away from the United States job.”

It has now emerged that Pochettino told Man Utd that he wants Wilcox to be removed from his position.

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Man Utd accept Mauricio Pochettino sack demands about Jason Wilcox

According to Football Insider, the Man Utd hierarchy are aligned with Pochettino’s views and are already in talks to bring a replacement for the 55-year-old.

Pochettino ‘wants’ Wilcox ‘replaced’ as Man Utd director of football, according to the report.

The report has added: ‘Football Insider can reveal that Pochettino wants someone he can trust in charge of recruitment at Old Trafford.

‘Discussions have already taken place between the Argentine and the United hierarchy over potential candidates for the key role.

‘It is understood that a potential change in sporting director was key to the former Tottenham Hotspur manager coming to Old Trafford this season.’

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