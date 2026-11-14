Middlesbrough reach decision on selling Will Lankshear as Arsenal among growing list of suitors – Exclusive

Middlesbrough are dismissive of any suggestion that they could be persuaded to part company with star striker Will Lankshear in January, TEAMtalk understands, despite growing interest from a host of Premier League clubs – including Arsenal.

Lankshear has been in outstanding form since joining Boro from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal that is set to be worth £20million, establishing himself as one of the Championship’s most exciting attacking talents.

The 20-year-old has scored 15 goals in 16 appearances for the Teesside club, making him the division’s leading scorer, and sources indicate he is thoroughly enjoying life at the Riverside Stadium.

His form has inevitably attracted attention, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the majority of Premier League clubs have watched him at some point.

Tottenham are among those keeping close tabs on his development, having retained a matching-right option when allowing Lankshear to move to Middlesbrough.

Spurs did not include a buy-back clause in the agreement, but they have not ruled out attempting to bring the forward back to north London in the future.

Manchester United, Brighton and Everton have also monitored the striker, while local rivals Newcastle, Sunderland and Leeds have all checked on the progress of their local rival’s latest star.

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Arsenal also keeping tabs on Lankshear

TEAMtalk can further reveal that Arsenal, Lankshear’s first club as a young boy, are monitoring the situation, while interest has also extended beyond England.

German giants Borussia Dortmund, who operate an extensive scouting network in this country, have also checked on the Middlesbrough forward.

However, despite the growing list of admirers, there has been no contact with either Boro or the player over a potential move. Crucially, any approaches would be unlikely to receive a warm welcome from the Championship club.

Middlesbrough are fully focused on their promotion ambitions and have little appetite for losing a player who has become so important to their push.

Lankshear, for his part, is showing no desire to force a quick exit from Teesside. He is delighted with how his career is progressing at Boro and remains focused on maintaining the remarkable scoring form that has put him firmly on the radar of top-flight clubs.

His performances have also brought international recognition. Indeed, Michael Owen told TEAMtalk earlier this season that Lankshear should be looked at by England boss Thomas Tuchel, and we understand the striker had been set to feature in the squad for the Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain before injury intervened.

A hamstring problem ruled him out of Middlesbrough’s goalless draws with Wrexham and Watford. The issue was not considered serious, but it was enough to take him out of contention for the England selection.

The attention surrounding Lankshear is unlikely to disappear, particularly if he continues at his current scoring rate. But with Boro determined to keep hold of their leading marksman and the player settled in the North East, a January departure is not viewed as a realistic prospect at this stage.