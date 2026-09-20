Michael Carrick has been told he won't survive half the season

Michael Carrick has been told he won’t last “half the season” at Manchester United, where the fallout over JJ Gabriel has pushed them toward a Lens star.

Carrick pushed United up the Premier League rapidly last season, with the club finishing third. The decision to give him the manager’s role permanently was a big one.

He was given the nod due to his fantastic half season, but so far has not impressed, with United 12th in the Premier League, having won only once this term.

Michael Carrick gone by January

The last game saw United get a late goal back against Fulham, in the 89th minute, to ensure they didn’t lose to the then-bottom club in the league.

Perry Groves was on commentary for talkSPORT and was not complimentary about Carrick.

He said: “I’m looking at this and I said Man United are a half-and-half team.

“When they close down, they do it half-heartedly. When they drop deep, they don’t close the ball down when it’s in their own final third.

“I can’t see Michael Carrick lasting half the season.”

READ MORE: Carrick has lost his team with Man Utd not bothered as tactical decision hammered by fans

Mezian Mesloub a perfect JJ Gabriel replacement

There has been a big fallout at United in the last week, with 15-year-old starlet JJ Gabriel, who’s perhaps the best player of his age in the world, making it clear he doesn’t want to stay at the club, despite being on the verge of the first team.

All of Europe’s top clubs want him and he could soon walk away when he turns 16.

TEAMtalk is aware that, in response to that stance, Lens teenager Mezian Mesloub is attracting serious interest from United’s scouts.

He himself has already impressed in the French club’s first team and United scouts have therefore been carrying out extensive work.

United are one of a number of sides interested in the 16-year-old.

Shea Lacey told there’s opportunities at United

Aside from Gabriel, fellow academy teen Shea Lacey scored his first senior goal for United on Wednesday and BBC reporter Simon Stone feels there’ll be ample minutes for him coming.

He said: “It has been a bad week on and off the pitch for Manchester United with two defeats split by news 15-year-old JJ Gabriel wants to leave and almost certainly will be joining a European heavyweight club once he turns 16 next month.

“There is no getting away from the fact Gabriel is a potential star in the making.

“However, in Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, United have two local academy products in their starting line-up today [against Fulham].

“And, apart from Gabriel, Shea Lacey is the current academy player who has grabbed most attention over the past 12 months.

“The England Under-20 international lit up Old Trafford on Wednesday when he scored a superb opener against Brighton.

“The night itself didn’t end well for United but Lacey has talent and I can see him getting plenty of opportunities this season.”