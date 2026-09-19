Tottenham react to Richarlison offer from Shabab Al Ahli

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected an offer from UAE club Shabab Al Ahli to sign Richarlison, with the Brazilian now set to remain in North London until January, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We revealed earlier this week that, following failed moves to Everton, Trabzonspor and Vasco da Gama, there was still an option for Richarlison to leave Tottenham for the Middle East.

Shabab Al Ahli were keen to bring the forward to the UAE, with former Brazilian Olympic manager Andre Jardine pushing for a reunion with Richarlison.

However, sources have told us that the UAE Pro League’s approach was rejected by Tottenham after the proposed deal was not considered suitable for the club.

The offer would have given Richarlison the opportunity to move again in January, but Spurs have decided against allowing him to leave for the UAE.

The Middle East window remains open for just over another week, but at present it does not appear that Richarlison will be making the move to Shabab Al Ahli.

Richarlison had been considering the prospect of joining the UAE club, with Jardine keen to work with him again, but the proposal did not meet Tottenham’s requirements.

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Richarlison to stay at Tottenham until January

That means the 29-year-old Brazilian forward is now set to remain at Tottenham until at least January, when another opportunity to leave could emerge.

The situation leaves Richarlison facing a difficult period in North London, having been left out of Tottenham’s Premier League squad.

Unless circumstances change, the former Watford and Everton forward could now be without competitive first-team football for the next three-and-a-half months.

The Brazilian’s future has been the subject of considerable uncertainty throughout the summer, with Everton, Trabzonspor and Vasco da Gama all exploring potential deals that ultimately failed to materialise.

Shabab Al Ahli subsequently emerged as another possible destination, but their approach has now been rejected by Spurs.

TEAMtalk understands that the decision was based on the terms of the proposed deal rather than Richarlison’s willingness to consider the move.

Tottenham must now decide how to handle the forward between now and January, with Richarlison remaining outside their Premier League squad and his future still unresolved.

As it stands, Richarlison is under contract at Tottenham until the end of the season, although Spurs hold an option to extend his deal for a further 12 months.

For now, however, the Brazilian remains a Tottenham player despite the latest attempt to move him on.

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