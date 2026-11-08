Former Barcelona striker’s agent confirms Man Utd contact for 2027 swoop

The agent of a former Barcelona striker has confirmed interest from the Premier League, with Manchester United among those in contact.

The Red Devils have dropped into the Premier League relegation places this weekend. The serial champions have had a woeful start to the campaign, and though they had a positive result against Roma in the Champions League of late, in domestic football, they’re leaving a lot to be desired.

Though they snapped a nine-game streak without a win, they evidently need to start doing far better.

Striker moves are being heavily considered, and there’s confirmation of interest in Vitor Roque, whose disappointing spell with Barcelona ended with a permanent move to Palmeiras at the start of 2025.

The Brazilian international’s agent, Andre Cury, has confirmed there is interest, stating: “There are many clubs in Europe interested in Vitor.”

Bolavip states United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Everton are all in contact with Roque’s representatives ahead of a potential 2027 transfer.

Per the report, if Palmeiras are to let their striker go, after 29 goals and eight assists since arriving, they’ll demand at least €50million (£42m).

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United’s striker chase

United, having played without Benjamin Sesko for much of this season, with the forward now injured, have had little versatility up top.

That is seemingly one of the main reasons they are on the hunt for a new No.9 in January.

There have been links between the Red Devils and a number of strikers, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Folarin Balogun.

Calvert-Lewin is believed to be set for a new deal at Leeds, where the relationship with United would have made a move difficult in any case.

Balogun, meanwhile, has been urged to avoid Old Trafford, with Troy Deeney feeling a move there would be a setback in his career.

Mateta, though, is said to be interested in a move to the club, and his contract situation at Crystal Palace means he’d likely come cheap in the winter.

Whether the Roque interest has any bearing on a potential move for the Frenchman remains to be seen.