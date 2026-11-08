Tottenham, Newcastle, Chelsea tracking the new Raphael Varane – Exclusive

Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou is attracting widespread interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with a host of Premier League sides among those monitoring the youngster tipped to follow in the footsteps of Raphael Varane, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Fulham and Brentford are among the English clubs to have watched the highly rated centre-back during 2026, as his reputation continues to grow following a breakthrough period in French football.

However, the Premier League quartet are far from alone in their admiration.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea owners BlueCo and City Football Group, the parent company of Manchester City, have also been keeping tabs on Ganiou, while Paris Saint-Germain are fully aware of his potential.

French rivals Marseille and Monaco are also monitoring his progress, with Italian sides Atalanta and Como, alongside Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, among the other European clubs keeping a close eye on his development.

Ismaelo Ganiou compared to Raphael Varane

There is growing excitement around Ganiou at Lens, with the club hoping he can follow the remarkable path of Varane, widely regarded as their greatest-ever academy product.

Like the former France and Real Madrid defender, Ganiou is an elegant, quick and physically tough centre-back who has emerged through the youth ranks at the Bollaert-Delelis.

His development has not been entirely straightforward. He spent time away from Lens, including a spell at Annecy, before a move involving Padova, another club owned by Lens chief Joseph Oughourlian.

The arrangement was linked to restrictions around loan registrations, with Ganiou having to be transferred to Padova before being moved elsewhere.

He soon returned to Lens, however, and was handed his first-team debut last season. His performances made a strong impression, accelerating his rise and convincing the club to reward him with a new four-year contract this summer.

That commitment reflects Lens’ belief in a defender who is increasingly regarded as one of the most promising young centre-backs in French football.

His progress has also brought a significant international development, with France moving to secure his future despite previous involvement with Burkina Faso.

Born in Lille, Ganiou holds Burkina Faso citizenship through his parents and was called up by them for friendlies in 2025, featuring against Zimbabwe.

But his performances at club level prompted France to act, and he was called into their Under-21 squad in March, going on to earn his first caps for the country.

TEAMtalk understands his progress has been so impressive that Zinedine Zidane has also considered him as a potential option for the senior France squad.

That level of recognition underlines just how quickly Ganiou’s reputation has grown and helps explain why so many major clubs are now assessing his potential.

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