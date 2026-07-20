Middlesbrough poised to sign Tottenham striker after star says YES – Exclusive

Middlesbrough are making significant progress in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Will Lankshear and are now leading the race, while TEAMtalk can also confirm how much the deal will cost.

The Championship club identified Lankshear as one of their priority attacking targets immediately after their play-off final defeat and have been working behind the scenes to secure a deal ever since.

We understand negotiations have now advanced, with Middlesbrough’s long-term vision convincing the 21-year-old that the Riverside is the right place to continue his development.

Lankshear had been expected to report back for Roberto De Zerbi’s first-team squad during Tottenham’s pre-season preparations after an impressive loan spell at Oxford United.

The England youth international reached double figures during his season in the Championship, enhancing his reputation and attracting interest from clubs across England.

However, sources have confirmed to us that the player is keen to secure regular first-team football on a permanent basis rather than embark on another temporary move.

That stance has played into Middlesbrough’s hands who are ready to pay more than £10million to land Lankshear.

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How Middlesbrough engineered Will Lankshear coup

TEAMtalk understands Boro have presented a clear pathway to consistent senior football, something that has helped move them into pole position despite strong competition.

Lankshear has been one of the most sought-after young strikers outside the Premier League this summer.

Relegated Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers both held an interest, while newly-promoted Premier League sides Ipswich Town and Hull City also explored the conditions of a possible move.

Despite that competition, Middlesbrough now look set to win the race.

Tottenham remain huge admirers of the striker and are not prepared to sever ties completely.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Spurs are expected to insert both a substantial sell-on clause and a buy-back option as part of any permanent transfer, reflecting the belief within the club that Lankshear still has the potential to develop into a Premier League striker.

The north London club invested more than £2million to sign Lankshear from Sheffield United in 2022 after beating several rivals to the signature of the former Arsenal academy prospect.

Since then, he has continued his progression through Tottenham’s development system before taking the next steps with loans at West Brom and Oxford.

Now Middlesbrough are closing in on a deal that would hand them one of the Championship’s most exciting young attacking talents while allowing Tottenham to retain significant control over his long-term future.

With Boro determined to strengthen their forward line ahead of another promotion push, TEAMtalk understands there is growing confidence that Lankshear will soon become the club’s marquee addition of the summer.

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