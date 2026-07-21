Manchester United are reported to have opened formal talks with Roma over a deal to sign Manu Kone, having learned the Serie A side’s asking price and with three sources all providing an update on INEOS’s chances of bringing the France star to Old Trafford.

A patient approach to the summer transfer market is starting to pay off at Manchester United. After walking away from the inflated deals needed to sign Mateus Fernandes, Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali, who were on the move for a combined £301m, the Red Devils have since been rewarded for their frugality.

Indeed, with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans both signing on the dotted line for a combined £85m, the Red Devils still have room in their budget for a third midfield signing, and giving Michael Carrick the tools needed to go deep in the Champions League and mount what they hope will be a sustained challenge for the Premier League title.

The profile of the third midfield signing will likely be different from the first two arrivals. And with a defensive-minded destroyer wanted next, the name seemingly at the top of their wishlist is Roma star Kone.

Indeed, we exclusively revealed back on July 9 that United were interested in a move for the impressive France star and, significantly, had already been given a big green light to complete a deal.

Now, according to respected French paper L’Equipe, United have officially made contact with Roma to discuss a deal for the 25-year-old star.

Aimed at finding out the conditions for his sale, it’s understood that United, backing up reports that have circulated in recent days, are very much keen to wrap up a deal for the 19-cap Les Bleus star, though will take their time, study the deal carefully, and avoid overpaying for the player.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

However, the early signs are certainly encouraging. With the Italian side open to his sale, and as confirmed by manager Gian Piero Gasperini, there is growing confidence that INEOS have everything in their favour to land the player, with L’Equipe revealing United are ahead of rival suitors, Arsenal, in the transfer race…

DON’T MISS: Gasperini clears Man Utd to sign Kone as Ornstein reveals INEOS’s clear vision

Man Utd move to sign Manu Kone is ON

In addition to the French paper, the Daily Mail’s Simon Jones says Kone has already made it clear he is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer, though he stresses that United have yet to agree any terms with Roma over a transfer.

Fabrizio Romano has also recently confirmed Man Utd have held talks with Kone’s agents to gauge his willingness to make a move.

Journalist Andy Mitten, meanwhile, speaking to Talk of the Devils, insists there is very much still in the air over a would-be deal.

“The mythical third midfielder, I can’t see it being a £100m player. I don’t know who it will be because it hasn’t yet been decided. It’s 50/50.

“There’s so much up in the air. At the moment, there are players they like, players they’re going to miss out on.

“Frustratingly, there’s players that really want to come to Manchester United, but can make more money elsewhere. It’s a sobering reality.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Man Utd personally invited to hijack Liverpool’s Barcola deal as lowly PSG starting price emerges

* Man Utd near major decision on Manu Kone as Fabrizio Romano reveals ’embarrassing’ truths on Ederson deal

* Celtic boost as award-winning Man Utd player ‘ready’ to leave for good

Perhaps surprisingly, according to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, Kone isn’t a player Man Utd have any real intention of paying good money for.

Whitwell said: “Yeah. Don’t you think he would be a sort of stellar name? I suppose he isn’t – he’s not going to be a £100m footballer, is he? I don’t think. No, but I don’t know.

“I even now have a slight feeling from speaking to people that maybe the price point Roma would want – I know it’s sort of reduced from what he would typically be worth but even that might be too rich for United’s blood.

“Yeah, I’m kind of hesitating to say anything definitively because clearly plans have changed as the summer window has gone on.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.