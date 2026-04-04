Newcastle announce greatest ever signing is leaving as transfer is ‘here we go’ confirmed

Newcastle have announced Kieran Trippier, who has somewhat bizarrely been named their greatest ever signing, is leaving at season’s end, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a Magpies signing for the future.

Trippier was among the first crop of players signed after the PIF-led takeover, and following his mid-season arrival in 2022, played a starring role in helping the club avoid relegation.

The veteran right-back was named Newcastle’s player of the year the next season, captained the side on numerous occasions, and helped re-establish the club in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

However, now aged 35 and with his contract up in the summer, Newcastle have decided the time is right to part ways.

Via a statement on their official website, Newcastle confirmed Trippier’s deal will not be renewed and he’ll embark on a new chapter in the summer. As yet, there are no suggestions Trippier is retiring.

Responding to the news, respected Daily Mail reporter, Craig Hope – who primarily covers Newcastle – claimed Trippier is unquestionably one of Newcastle’s top five signings of all time, and might even be top of the list.

Posting on X, Hope wrote: ‘Kieran Trippier will leave Newcastle when his contract expires this summer.

‘For me, one of best 5 signings in history of NUFC, but perhaps No.1 when it comes to significance & importance.’

‘So good, I’ve rarely seen a player control his own team from right back.’

There may be more than a touch of recency bias in play here, and you don’t have to look any further than Alan Shearer to discover who Newcastle’s actual greatest ever signing is.

And while Newcastle fans at present won’t like to hear it, you could even make a case for Alexander Isak being a superior signing to Trippier.

The Swede scored for fun at St. James’ Park, bagged what proved to be the winning goal in the 2025 League Cup final – Newcastle’s first domestic trophy in 70 years – and netted the club a British record £125m fee when sold to Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano confirms summer signing

There’s rosier news for Newcastle by way of Fabrizio Romano, however, with the signing of a young left winger confirmed.

Reporting on X earlier this week, Romano declared: “Newcastle have agreed deal in principle to sign Independiente del Valle winger Johan Martinez, here we go!

“Ecuadorian 2009 born talent will join as soon as he turns 18, after verbal agreement in place. Clubs hope to sign all documents this week.”

As mentioned, Martinez, 16, will only arrive in Newcastle when he turns 18. His 18th birthday is in May of 2027, meaning we can expect to see Martinez arrive in the north east in the summer window of 2027.

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